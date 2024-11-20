Miles McBride and Bradley Beal's injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Suns
The New York Knicks' five-game road trip will start in Phoenix on Wednesday. The Knicks are on a three-game winning streak, while the Suns have lost four in a row.
Like New York, Phoenix is dealing with injuries. Kevin Durant strained his calf in the Suns' 114-113 win over the Mavericks on Nov. 8. He'll be out for at least two weeks. Before he got hurt, he was averaging 27.6 points per game. Phoenix has struggled without him, especially considering Bradley Beal has also missed time with an ankle injury.
The Knicks will still be without key players, including Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson. On Monday, Tom Thibodeau said Achiuwa would likely travel with the team on the road trip. He hasn't been cleared for contact or practice, but hopefully, a positive update is around the corner, especially as fans are now worried about another key Knick.
Miles McBride last played a week ago in the loss to the Bulls. He missed a game with an illness but has missed the past few games because of inflammation in his left knee (subscription required). Fans are concerned about the potential severity of the injury.
Miles McBride's status for tonight's game vs. Suns
Miles McBride (knee inflammation) is out.
Bradley Beal's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Bradley Beal (calf) is out.
Kevin Durant's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Kevin Durant (calf) is out.
Knicks injury report
Miles McBride (knee), Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (ankle), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
Suns injury report
Jusuf Nurkic (ankle) is listed as questionable. Bradley Beal (calf), Kevin Durant (calf), and Collin Gillespie (ankle) are out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns
Phoenix: Tyus Jones, Devin Booker, Royce O'Neale, Ryan Dunn, Jusuf Nurkic (if he plays)
How to watch Knicks at Suns Nov. 20
New York's game at Phoenix will be televised on ESPN. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET.
Knicks' next five regular-season games
Saturday, Nov. 23: Knicks at Jazz (5 p.m. ET)
Monday, Nov. 25: Knicks at Nuggets (9 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Knicks at Mavericks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 29: Knicks at Hornets (12 p.m. ET)*
Sunday, Dec. 1: Pelicans at Knicks (6 p.m. ET)
* = NBA Cup group play game