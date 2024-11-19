Most impressive part of Knicks' win over Wizards isn't what fans thought it'd be
On Monday, the New York Knicks cruised to a 134-106 victory over the Wizards to extend their winning streak to three. It's precisely what the team needed before embarking on a five-game road trip that won't end until after Thanksgiving.
Jalen Brunson led New York with 26 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. He's struggled offensively so far this season, so it was good to see him play well, even if it was against a lowly Washington squad. Karl-Anthony Towns recorded his fourth consecutive double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds. The three other starters also scored in double digits.
However, Brunson's performance wasn't the most impressive part of the night, even though it was needed. Neither was KAT's double-double. Instead, Jericho Sims' seven points, seven rebounds, and one block off the bench stood out the most. His best play of the night was an and-1 dunk over Kyle Kuzma, which stunned Brunson.
Sims is the Knicks' backup center with Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson sidelined. The 26-year-old didn't start the season as fans hoped, but he's started to turn a corner.
Jericho Sims had his best game of the season in Knicks win over Wizards
Most fans were to the point where they wanted to see Ariel Hukporti play over Sims. Hukporti has had promising flashes, but Tom Thibodeau isn't the type of coach that plays rookies heavy minutes, especially this early in the season.
Thibodeau is pleased with Sims' performance so far. He praised what Sims has done on the defensive end, which fans know is what stands out to Thibs more than anything else.
It would be massive if Sims continues to improve, considering New York's depth is far thinner than in previous seasons. It's unclear when Achiuwa will return, and Robinson won't return until January at the earliest. The Knicks' defense has dipped significantly with those two players out of the lineup.
The Knicks' upcoming road trip will be a good test for Sims, as four games will be against Western Conference opponents. It's unreasonable to expect Sims to perform as he did against the Wizards every night, but it's reasonable to expect him to continue progressing.
Now's the time for him to prove himself with a spot in the rotation because of injuries. Let's see if he can further capitalize on the opportunity.