Mike Brown's not-so-secret weapon departs Knicks for Bulls in summer brain drain

The New York Knicks are suffering from success. After assistant coach Carson Shanks announced he'd be departing the organization for a new opportunity, HoopsHype reported on Friday that he's not alone.

Assistant coach Jordan Brink is heading to the Chicago Bulls as the team's Director of Player Development, per Michael A. Scotto. Brink was known best by fans of the orange and blue for his seemingly-elite ability to discern when the Knicks should challenge calls.

Every single member of the Knicks' organization earned undeniable "championship DNA" this summer, an immensely valuable line on the résumés of players, coaches, and executives. NBA teams spend every offseason trying to copy certain aspects of the reigning champions' approach.

The Bulls, able to offer Brink a promotion as Tiago Splitter constructs his staff, will have part of the real thing. The coach was New York's Director of Video Services and Player Development — the new gig in Chicago is a step up.

Brink shined brightest in 2026 NBA Finals, just like the rest of the Knicks

Once the league adopted the coach's challenge program full-time, the possibility existed for teams to flip games, series, or even seasons on their head with shrewd utilization of their objections.

Years later, in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals, that moment may have come. The Knicks were on the road in San Antonio, having earned a 14-point lead — before giving it up entirely. There were just over two and a half minutes left in the game. And OG Anunoby was fouled on a 3-point attempt, which made him hit the ball out of bounds.

The officials ruled that, before landing out of bounds, the basketball had last touched the New York wing. Spurs ball. Brink disagreed. He told Brown, who unsurprisingly listened, to challenge the call. It worked.

Instead of being charged with a turnover, Anunoby was given the opportunity to shoot three free throws. He knocked each one of them down. And the Knicks took a 100-97 lead with 2:37 left in a game that would be decided in its final seconds.

Knicks' challenge coordinators have a history of earning promotions

Coach's challenges were instituted ahead of the 2019-20 season, as a trial program, before becoming official for the 2021 season and on.

Ironically, San Antonio Spurs assistant Scott King was the Knicks' previous challenge-master. The Spurs, however, grabbed him from the Knicks during the 2024 offseason. They tasked him with serving as the head coach of their G-League affiliate in Austin.

After an immensely successful first season, which ended with King winning G-League Coach of the Year, he was promoted to Mitch Johnson's NBA staff. He had a front-row seat to the Knicks' first NBA title in 53 years — just on the wrong side of the action.