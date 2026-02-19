Someone saying that they "didn't see eye to eye" with another person is the nicest way of saying that they had a terrible relationship. So when Jeremy Sochan, the newest member of the Knicks, said he had, "No real opportunity in my opinion. It is what it is. It's a deep team. Maybe I didn't see eye-to-eye with coach. I'm just blessed to be somewhere to grow," about his Spurs tenure, it's hard not to hear that as Mitch Johnson didn't value my talent.

Of course, every player has a different experience with a head coach. However, Johnson has been so stellar as the Spurs signal-caller that, even with Sochan's declining role, it's tough to get on Johnson's case. He's trending toward being one of the best coaches in the association.

Whatever caused the break behind the scenes in San Antonio, from this side it's hard to fully place the blame on either player or organization. Sochan is only 22, and likely isn't done progressing yet; at the same time, he doesn't serve much purpose on this version of the Spurs, a team that has launched itself into the upper echelon of the West.

While you can't blame Sochan for not being fully developed as a player, you surely can't blame the Spurs for realizing he doesn't make the team better right now. So, here we are!

Jeremy Sochan has plenty to prove as Knicks tenure begins

Sochan is not a typical buyout candidate. Usually, the waiver wire is filled with veterans on the tail end of their careers, hoping to latch on to a competitive team for one more shot at a title. But the 22 year-old Sochan comes to the Knicks still largely a question mark. He's shown ability as a passer, a connective piece, a great rebounder, and versatile defender — but if he can't figure out how to be all those things simultaneously, it might be hard to find consistent playing time for him down the stretch of this season and in the playoffs.

February and March are the time for experimentation, though. With the Knicks comfortably near the top of the Eastern Conference and no one in back of them looking particularly threatening, tossing Sochan out there to see if he can bring some new depth to the rotation is at the very least a fun subplot in the dregs of the NBA season. We'll see if he and Mike Brown can see eye to eye.