Mike Brown should bring big man he knows well to the Knicks

If Mike Brown wants to hit the ground running in New York as the new head coach, there is one move he should make without hesitation, and that is to find a way to bring Trey Lyles over to the Big Apple.

A player Brown trusts and has already won with

Currently, Lyles is a free agent, patiently waiting to find a home for this upcoming season, and now would be a good time for the Knicks' front office to make a call to his agent. He is a player Brown knows, trusts, and has already proven he can win with.

During the Kings’ 2023 playoff series against the Golden State Warriors, Brown made a bold adjustment, sliding Lyles to the five. The move changed the series' tone. As Zach Lowe said on The Zach Lowe Show, “Trey Lyles at the five was a big adjustment in that series against the Warriors. That was kind of a funky move by Mike Brown, and it worked.”

Why Lyles is a worthwhile fit for the Knicks

Lyles can thrive in the role, as he is able to stretch the floor and play unselfishly. He can be a reliable, low-maintenance big who can shoot from deep. He has shot just over 35 percent from beyond the arc in his career. Most importantly, he does the things that do not show up in the highlight reels but matter when games tighten.

Over the past few seasons in Sacramento, Lyles helped steady a young Kings roster and played a major role in ending their 17-year playoff drought. His numbers dipped last year, but that had more to do with the roster chaos after the De’Aaron Fox trade than any change in skill. With Fox gone, the team lost its offensive identity, and Lyles, who thrives alongside strong playmakers, got lost in the shuffle.

A perfect fit beside Jalen Brunson in New York

With Jalen Brunson running the show in New York, he would not have that same issue. Lyles would slot in perfectly alongside him. The great thing about it is that he would not need to be taught the system or the expectations; Brown already knows how to use him.

Right now, the Knicks have space on the roster to add a player like this. Giving Mike Brown a familiar face to work with could go a long way, and it makes total sense why they should get a deal done.