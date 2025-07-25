This one Mike Brown connection could push Knicks to the next level

If the New York Knicks want to take the next step, they need to lean into what their new head coach, Mike Brown, knows best, which is elite, versatile defense. That is why the answer is not chasing another scorer; it should be targeting Gary Payton II.

Mike Brown’s once-promising formula needs one key piece

Coach Brown helped shape one of the smartest, most intense defensive systems in the NBA during his time with the Warriors. One of the key pieces in that machine was none other than Payton II. The two already have chemistry, built through deep playoff runs and a shared understanding of what it takes to win at the highest level. If Brown wants to establish his identity in New York quickly, Payton is the type of player he can plug in from day one and trust.

Payton would be able to guard the toughest perimeter matchups, bring energy, and shift momentum in the kinds of playoff minutes that decide a series. In the Warriors’ 2022 title run, he was the one picking up full-court and holding stars like Jaylen Brown to inefficient nights on the biggest stage. Let’s not forget game five of that series, where he helped limit Brown to just 5-18 shooting.

The Knicks already have all the scoring they need

The Knicks have plenty of offense. Jalen Brunson is extremely elite. Karl-Anthony Towns gets his numbers. Even their role players can score. What they are missing is someone who can hound Tyrese Maxey one night and chase Donovan Mitchell off the line the next. Someone who does not need plays called for him, but always seems to be in the right place at the right time.

While Payton II is not known for his shooting, his efficiency in limited chances is hard to ignore. He shot 39 percent from three in last year’s playoffs and finished extremely well around the rim. He is not a high-volume shooter, but he is for sure serviceable.

If the Knicks want to be taken seriously, they need Payton II

If Mike Brown wants to build a defensive identity in New York. There is no better way to start than by bringing in the guy who helped him build one in Golden State. The Knicks are close. But sometimes, close is not good enough in the East anymore. If they want to compete in the Finals, adding Payton might be the smartest way of getting there.