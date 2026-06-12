Mike Brown ditching polarizing Tom Thibodeau tactic has Knicks on cusp of title

Tom Thibodeau was a phenomenal head coach for the New York Knicks, but the one flaw that persisted throughout his tenure has been corrected by Mike Brown. Brown has extended the rotation, empowered unsung heroes to rise to the occasion, and given the Knicks a signature strength.

In the process, Brown may win the Knicks their first championship in 53 years by embracing the very mentality they struggled to accept in recent seasons.

Thibodeau deserves as much credit as anyone for revitalizing the Knicks and pulling them out of a decades-long dark chapter. He ended an eight-year postseason drought during his first season at the helm, delivered the first 50-win season in 11 years, and secured the first Conference Finals appearance in 25 years.

Whether fair or foul, however, internal conflict over Thibodeau's approach to the distribution of minutes ultimately resulted in New York turning to Brown to take the franchise to the next level.

During his first season as head coach of the Knicks, Brown has taken his observations about what limited the Knicks' potential and turned them into actionable items. He's reshaped the rotation, trusted his reserves, and built a second unit that trusts the next man up rather than a rigid distribution of playing time.

In the process, Brown has given the Knicks their greatest advantage over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals: A rotational flexibility that makes them all but impossible to predict.

Mike Brown has elevated the Knicks with a next-man-up rotation

When the Knicks trailed the Atlanta Hawks 2-1 in the first round, Miles McBride stepped up with 11 crucial points and three vital threes to help even the series at 2-2. When New York went on the road for Game 3 in the second round, it was Landry Shamet who posted 15 points and helped the Knicks pull away to secure a 3-0 series lead.

When the Spurs went up by 29 points in Game 4 of the NBA Finals, it was Jose Alvarado who refused to let the Knicks quit, stepping up on both ends of the floor to help lead an all-time comeback win.

Those are just three examples of how the Knicks' unsung heroes have appeared at the perfect time to save them during the 2026 NBA Playoffs. It's also the direct result of Brown not allowing predetermined rotations to overshadow his players' form on any given night.

Whether it's been Alvarado, McBride, Shamet, or even Jordan Clarkson or Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks have been anything but stubborn with their minutes distribution.

On some nights, that's called for Mikal Bridges to play fewer minutes than he's typically given. On others, it's been Josh Hart whose playing time has been cut. Regardless of which starter it's been, the faces of the franchise have graciously accepted what's best for the team.

As the Spurs continue to overload their top six players with unsustainable minutes, the Knicks are trusting the hot hand—no matter who it is. With just one more win, that approach would deliver a title.