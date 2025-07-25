Mikal Bridges trade will keep getting worse for the Knicks

From the moment it first went down, the New York Knicks’ trade for Mikal Bridges was a major swing. And the more time passes, the more it feels like the team may have paid that premium price of five first-round picks for a player who is never going to be the one to take them over the top. That is not to say Bridges isn't an impact guy in the right role, but if this front office thought they were acquiring a star, they were simply mistaken.

The challenge with the Bridges deal has always been the same: he's a high-level role player who gets talked about like a star because of his defensive effort, impressive ironman streak and occasional red-hot scoring stretches.

But the numbers have never suggested that Mikal is the kind of offensive centerpiece that would carry a playoff team deep into the postseason. And in an Eastern Conference that features some real firepower at the top, the Knicks need someone who can shift the balance. Bridges is just not that player.

It's hard to deny Bridges still represents an overpay

What makes this even more difficult to stomach is the cost. Sending five first-round picks to a division rival is already a painful move. Doing it for a player who is going to command a hefty contract extension and likely still be the third-best player on the team at best? That is the type of transaction that's likely to age poorly, although it's somewhat understandable given how Mikal's production went up during his time in Brooklyn.

New York fans should expect another season of solid production from Bridges in 2025-26. He will knock down threes, move the ball, and do a lot of things that help a team win games. But when the moment calls for someone to take over, there is a good chance he will nearly always be deferring to Jalen Brunson or Karl-Anthony Towns. That is fine in theory, except for the part where it cost the Knicks five valuable draft assets to acquire someone who will be standing in the corner in those moments.

None of this is Bridges’ fault. He plays within himself and brings great value to any team. But the Knicks are going to be judged by the results that continue to follow the decision to go all-in for him. And unless he has a level to his game that he has never shown before, it is hard to see this turning into anything other than an overpay.

The Knicks are going to have a shot at making the Finals in 2026. But if they come up short again, the trade for Bridges may continue to look like a defining misstep for this front office.