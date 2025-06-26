First detail of Knicks' Mikal Bridges trade is official (and fans love it)

The New York Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges in 2024 in a package centered around draft capital, including a top-four protected 2025 first-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks, which just came full-circle after the Brooklyn Nets selected Frenchman Nolan Traore with the No. 19 pick in the NBA Draft.

Bridges was one of Leon Rose's final big swings to take the Knicks' roster over the top. While Bridges delivered two iconic moments in New York's run to the Eastern Conference Finals, you have to wonder if the front office has buyer's remorse after Bridges' rollercoaster debut season.

All things considered, though, Brooklyn using their first of many picks courtesy of the Knicks on a development point guard is an easy pill to swallow for the MSG faithful.

First detail of Knicks' Mikal Bridges trade is finalized with Nets' Nolan Traore pick

Here is a look at the updated details of the trade, including the picks we know so far.

Knicks received: Mikal Bridges, 2026 second-round pick, Keita Bates-Diop, draft rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet

Nets received: Nolan Traore, 2025 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, 2027 first-round pick, unprotected 2028 first-round pick swap, 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick, Bojan Bogdanović, Mamadi Diakite, Shake Milton

What Traore turns himself into is the least of New York's concerns (for now), but it's one of many tentacles to monitor after Bridges fell short of expectations in year one.

The bigger picture concern is whether the front office mortgaged its future on the wrong star. Bridges is eligible for a four-year, $156.2 million extension this summer. In most cases, that would be a no-brainer for a player that cost five first-round picks.

However, the Knicks must consider Bridges' wonky fit in the offense, streaky shooting and inconsistent perimeter defense and project if a new head coach - whomever it is - can remedy that. It is widely speculated that Bridges was not the biggest Tom Thibodeau fan.

At the same time, though, Bridges will be eligible for a $228.6 million extension from the Knicks if he reaches 2026 free agency. It's not like New York can kick the can down the road. Time is of the essence.

There is no doubting that the Knicks overpaid (and then some) for Bridges, but it is important to remember who is running the show over in Brooklyn. Odds are the Nets won't put New York's picks to good use as long as Sean Marks is pulling the strings.