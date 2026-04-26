Mikal Bridges will reveal true value sooner than Knicks critics might think

When the New York Knicks traded for Mikal Bridges, there was a clear intention behind the move. New York was looking for a way to compete with the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics and thus loaded up on high-level wing defenders to throw at Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Though Bridges has struggled against an Atlanta Hawks team that has the perfect storm to counter his preferred style of play, a potential second-round encounter with the Celtics should reveal his value once again.

Boston and New York are far from destined to meet in the second round of the playoffs, as both teams are engaged in close first-round series. The Celtics lead the Philadelphia 76ers 2-1, losing Game 2 and escaping with a 108-100 win in Game 3.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are tied 2-2 with the Atlanta Hawks and have lost two different games by a single point, thus calling their late-game strategy into question.

In the event that the higher seeds win out, however, Boston and New York will square off in the playoffs for a second consecutive season. In that scenario, the Knicks will likely show fans how important matchups are to defining a player's value and role.

For Bridges in particular, playing in a series against a team that plays through its wings will likely prove much more up his alley than a clash with smaller and quicker guards.

Mikal Bridges will be essential if Knicks draw Celtics in Round 2

Bridges has averaged just 7.3 points per game on .423/.250/1.000 shooting during the Knicks' first-round series against Atlanta. His defense has remained strong, however, as Nickeil Alexander-Walker has shot just 3-of-11 when Bridges has been the primary defender, and Jalen Johnson has gone 3-of-7.

The biggest hurdle Bridges has encountered, however, has been defending CJ McCollum—a player whose quickness has given him fits.

Against Boston, however, Bridges will likely be a part of the revolving door of defenders Mike Brown throws at Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. That role more ideally suits Bridges, who experienced success in that very capacity during the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

With Brown and Tatum thriving as former NBA champions and All-NBA honorees, the Knicks will need their trio of OG Anunoby, Bridges, and Josh Hart to slow them down.

In addition to Anunoby, Bridges, and Hart ranking among the best defensive trios in the NBA, the Knicks have limited depth along the wings. The few wings they have beyond that group are known more for their offense than their defense, with Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet being the veterans leading a group that truthfully ends by adding rookie Mohamed Diawara.

If the time ultimately comes for the Knicks to have to slow Brown and Tatum down, Bridges should instantly remind fans of how valuable he truly is to team success.