Jalen Brunson’s superstar impact on Knicks has been woefully misunderstood

New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson has found himself in the crosshairs of an unusual amount of criticism. Skeptics are consistently pointing to his defensive shortcomings, while also noting his inefficiency during the Knicks' first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

For as fair as some of the criticism has been, critics are missing the point of what Brunson offers: Gravity as a scorer and playmaker that opens everything up for his teammates.

Brunson has been far from disappointing for the Knicks, as he's turned in a strong series in multiple phases of the game. He's averaging 25.5 points and 5.3 assists per game, and though he's shooting 41.6 percent from the field, he's at 38.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Beyond the numbers, Brunson hasn't allowed his ego to get the best of him when asked to share the spotlight, which has thus permitted others to excel.

That unique quality is exactly what makes Brunson far more valuable than anyone debating his quality can dispute. He pulls attention from opposing defenders at all five positions, draws double teams that create openings away from the ball, and is unselfish enough to trust his teammates.

That very approach is exactly what's unlocked the Knicks' potential, with Game 4 showing how willing Brunson is to fuel his teammates and overall team's success.

Jalen Brunson is Knicks' engine regardless of how he plays individually

Game 4 was unlike any other New York played during the series against Atlanta. It took a different approach to offensive execution, foregoing utilizing Brunson as the primary facilitator and instead playing through center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns finished with a team-high 10 assists, while Brunson tied for second on the Knicks with a series-low three—far below his average.

Though that could be perceived as a slight against Brunson's ability to run the offense, it instead proved strategically brilliant. Five Knicks scored in double-figures, Mikal Bridges added eight points in 19 minutes, and three other players scored at least six.

Rather than standing in the way of said results by prioritizing his own offensive involvement, Brunson simply drew attention away from his teammates and allowed Towns to operate as a facilitator.

That unselfishness epitomizes what makes Brunson nothing short of invaluable to the Knicks' success. Whether or not his shot is falling, he's willing to do whatever it takes to help his team succeed and his teammates find their individual glory.

Whether or not that manifests as statistical brilliance, Brunson's willingness to sacrifice for the team is exactly why New York is in the playoffs yet again.