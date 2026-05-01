Mikal Bridges renews Knicks' hope as haters are left searching for criticism

New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges spent the better part of the first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks fending off endless criticism. Skeptics emerged to ponder his contract, the amount of draft picks he was acquired for, and even whether or not he should be a starter.

Many of those questions will continue to be debated, but Bridges' performance in the Knicks' dominant Game 6 win to close out the series proved how valuable he is.

Bridges was nothing short of phenomenal, posting 24 points, five rebounds, and three assists in just 27 minutes. He shot 10-of-12 from the field, 2-of-2 from beyond the arc, and buried his only two free throw attempts.

It was an all but perfect performance from a player who had eight points on 4-of-4 shooting by the end of the first quarter and never slowed down.

It was equal parts encouraging and refreshing, as Bridges reminded the skeptics of how valuable he's been since joining the Knicks. His role has changed with a new offensive hierarchy centered around Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and OG Anunoby, but he continues to defend at a tremendously high level while providing on and off-ball value on offense.

Perhaps a dominant Game 6 will act as a reminder to those who doubt Bridges of how essential he's been to team success during his two seasons in New York.

Mikal Bridges drops 24 points in 27 minutes as Knicks dominate Game 6

When the Knicks traded for Bridges, the idea wasn't just to load up on former Villanova Wildcats stars. It was to counter the sustained dominance that the Boston Celtics had managed over the Eastern Conference between the previous three seasons.

In the three years prior to the Knicks' trade for Bridges, Boston reached the NBA Finals twice, the Conference Finals three times, and won the 2024 championship.

With Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum leading the charge, the Celtics were unrivaled along the wings. Knowing they couldn't simply find a superstar to counter them, New York added Bridges to a group that already included Anunoby and Josh Hart.

The gamble instantly paid off, as the Knicks defeated Boston in the second round of the playoffs and reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years.

Bridges played a pivotal role, both with his defense and his offense—including a game-winning steal in Game 1 against the Celtics. Fast forward to 2026 and the debates raging seem to neglect the fact that New York reached its current status as a contender due in no small part to trading for Bridges.

Thankfully, Bridges offered quite a reminder with a Game 6 showing against the Hawks that helped push the Knicks into the second round of the playoffs.