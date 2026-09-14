Mikal Bridges has perfect opportunity to help Jalen Brunson next season

The New York Knicks are heading into next season looking to become the first repeat champions since the Golden State Warriors achieved that feat in 2017 and 2018. But in order to do that, they have to pace themselves. Not only do they have to get to the playoffs, but they have to be ready once they get there. And early on, Mikal Bridges could have a perfect chance to help Jalen Brunson.

During his time with the Brooklyn Nets, Bridges proved that he could score the ball. He looked like a fringe All-Star. So, if the Knicks want to try to keep Brunson fresh and take some of the load off him early, Bridges could try to step back up into a larger offensive creation role. That would help Brunson in the short-term, and in the long-term, it could give the Knicks another option to run through on offense.

Bridges taking on a larger offensive role early in the Knicks’ regular season this year could be hugely beneficial to both Brunson and the team as a whole.

Mikal Bridges' offense can help Jalen Brunson and Knicks

Throughout the course of his Knicks career, in particular, Bridges hasn’t been the most consistent offensive player. There have been times when Mike Brown has even kept him off the floor.

In the NBA Finals, Brown had Jose Alvarado close a game over Bridges because of some struggles. Those inconsistencies are real, but they are worth battling through.

Bridges has proven his ability to act as a top scoring option in the past. It was for a bad team, but if given the chance in New York, he would have a much better infrastructure around him.

In no way is this meant to be saying that Bridges should be a top option for the Knicks on offense throughout the year. But using him in a larger creation role on that end of the floor could be smart, especially early on.

If Bridges can find a rhythm as an offensive creator again – recapturing some of his Brooklyn successes on that end of the court – then Brunson wouldn’t have to do quite as much on that side of the ball. At least, not until the playoffs come around.

And at that point, if Bridges had the experience of running things in the Knicks’ offense a bit more, perhaps he would be more comfortable once the postseason came around.

Getting Bridges some more reps as a top offensive creator early in the season could be smart.