Mavericks' Nico Harrison saves Knicks from making worst possible offseason mistake

It has been nearly three weeks since the New York Knicks moved on from Tom Thibodeau and they don't appear close to hiring a replacement. While the front office has initiated the interview process, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd is perhaps the most polarizing of the candidates that have been linked with the vacancy.

The Mavericks predictably denied New York's request to speak with Kidd. The Knicks have since pivoted, but Cooper Flagg reopened the proverbial door with comments he made after getting picked No. 1 overall by Kidd's Mavericks.

"I haven't had those conversations yet, at all," Flagg said when asked if Kidd has given him any assurances that he'll be Dallas' coach, via SNY.

Fortunately for Knicks fans, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison swiftly put an end to the Kidd speculation.

Nico Harrison may have ended Knicks' Jason Kidd interest once and for all

"Are there rumors out there about J-Kidd? I thought I shut them down. Yes. He will be the head coach next year," Harrison said, via Abby Jones of All-City DLLS.

That sound you hear is the Knicks faithful breathing a collective sigh of relief.

The Kidd speculation did not flame out after the Mavericks denied New York's request. SNY insider Ian Begley said as recently as this week that he will view Kidd as a candidate until Dallas signs him to an extension. Granted, that has not happened yet, but Harrison's remarks should put this conversation to rest once and for all.

In a vacuum, it is easy to understand why the Knicks are intrigued by Kidd. He took the Mavericks to the Western Conference Finals in his first year at the helm before leading them to the NBA Finals in 2024. He knows how to connect with players and harness the chaos of a locker room.

With that said, is Kidd a better candidate than Taylor Jenkins or Mike Brown, both of whom interviewed for the job? Absolutely not. Both Jenkins and Brown got unfair shakes with the Grizzlies and Kings, respectively. They will be back coaching in the Association before long.

Brown in particular has presided over several elite offensive teams in his coaching career. The Knicks will be an offensive-minded team so long as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are donning the blue and orange. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, appear on the cusp of blowing up their core. Firing Jenkins clearly wasn't the answer.

Regardless if Jenkins or Brown get the job, New York should not hire Kidd. It is rare that Knicks fans can agree on anything. The fact most are anti-Kidd should tell Leon Rose all he needs to know.

Hopefully Harrison's comments mark the end of this nonsense.