Knicks' stealing Jason Kidd just got a lot more likely after latest move

The Knicks parted ways with Tom Thibodeau nearly three weeks ago and still don't have a replacement lined up. They have had their sights on poaching Jason Kidd from the Mavericks, and that could become more likely after Kidd's most trusted assistant, Sean Sweeney, just agreed to a deal to become the associate head coach of the San Antonio Spurs.

When the Knicks originally requested permission to speak to Kidd, they were promptly denied by the Mavericks. The same thing happened to them when they requested to speak to Billy Donovan of the Bulls, Ime Udoka of the Rockets, Chris Finch of the Timberwolves, and Quin Snyder of the Hawks.

The Rockets and Bulls immediately gave their head coaches contract extensions, officially ending any chances of them forcing their way to New York. Kidd, interestingly enough, has not received an extension from Dallas. Which, reportedly, has kept New York potentially in the mix.

Reports indicated that Kidd had some level of interest in joining the Knicks originally. Now, with his right-hand man out the door, could he possibly say enough is enough and force his way out the door straight to Madison Square Garden?

Sweeney was Kidd's guy

Sweeney came over to the Mavericks the same year that Kidd got the head coaching job in 2021. Before that, he worked with Kidd during his stints with both the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. He has been with him every step of the way and will now venture off on his own in San Antonio.

It is unclear if Mavericks' General Manager, Nico Harrison, tried to keep Sweeney or not. That said, it is not hard to imagine that Kidd is unhappy to see him go.

Knicks staying patient

It is possible that New York is anticipating Kidd pushing the issue in Dallas. The NBA draft is just days away, and free agency is right around the corner, yet the Knicks do not appear urgent to make a hire. They have interviewed Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins, that we know of, but seem content to take their time.

With Sweeney out the door, perhaps they will keep waiting. Biding their time until Kidd says he wants out. Only time will tell.