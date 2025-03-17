March Madness commercial featuring Villanova Knicks hits fans right in the feels

It almost feels like yesterday when the New York Knicks traded Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a first-round pick to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns. What was a regular Friday night turned into a moment that'd forever be etched into the minds of fans of both teams.

Randle became extension-eligible in August and hadn't agreed to a deal, so it wasn't that surprising that he was traded. Fans thought he'd at least spend the first half of the season in New York. The real shock was DiVincenzo leaving the Knicks after only one season, which was the best of his career.

DiVincenzo got to play with Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart for the first time since their Villanova days, but he didn't get to play with Mikal Bridges. New York went from having a Nova Knicks trio to a Nova Knicks quartet after the Bridges trade. DiVincenzo and Bridges were technically teammates for a few months, but just for the offseason.

Nearly five months have passed since the New York-Minnesota-Charlotte trade, and Knicks fans still miss DiVincenzo. Watching him come alive for the Timberwolves after starting the season in a shooting slump was bittersweet. Minnesota fans finally realized why New York will always love DiVo.

Brunson, Hart, Bridges, and DiVincenzo star in NCAAT commercial

There will always be that thought of what could've been with the Nova quartet, especially after one of AT&T's newest March Madness commercials. Be sure to grab a tissue if you haven't seen it yet.

Donte DiVincenzo, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges & Josh Hart in AT&T March Madness commercial pic.twitter.com/Cwp5VEu9iA — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 17, 2025

Don't lie -- that "I wish we played together forever" comment while DiVincenzo blew out his (pretend) birthday candles made you tear up a little bit. Playing 'See You Again' in the background was a clever (but hurtful) touch by AT&T.

DiVincenzo hadn't even landed in Minnesota after the trade before New York fans were scheming up ways to get him back on the Knicks. He's signed through the 2026-27 season from the four-year deal he signed with New York in 2023 free agency.

It'd be a dream come true for fans if DiVo winds up with the Knicks again, but New York will always have the 2023-24 season if he doesn't. New York will never forget DiVincenzo's three-pointer in Game 2 of the first round of the playoffs against the Sixers. OAKAAK!