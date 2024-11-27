Luka Doncic's injury status and update ahead of Knicks at Mavericks Nov. 27
The New York Knicks' fourth game of their road trip is against the team Jalen Brunson spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with. Both teams are coming off wins.
New York cruised to an impressive 145-118 win over Denver on Monday. OG Anunoby poured in a career-high 40 points, Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 30 points and 15 rebounds after being listed as questionable with a calf injury, and Brunson posted 23 points and a career-high 17 assists. It was a dominant game from start to finish for the Knicks.
Dallas beat Atlanta on Monday, 129-119, thanks to Kyrie Irving's strong second half. He finished with 32 points. Jaden Hardy (23), Spencer Dinwiddie (22), Naji Marshall (22), and Daniel Gafford (10) also scored in double-digits.
The Mavericks have played the last few games without one of their star guards, and he won't return in time to play against the Knicks.
Luka Doncic's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic (right wrist strain) is out. ESPN's Shams Charania reported last Thursday that Doncic will be re-evaluated in one week.
Klay Thompson's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Klay Thompson (foot) is listed as questionable. He missed Monday's game against the Hawks.
UPDATE: Klay Thompson is out.
Quentin Grimes' status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Former Knicks guard Quentin Grimes (illness) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Quentin Grimes is available.
Knicks injury report
Tyler Kolek (illness) is listed as questionable. Mitchell Robinson (ankle), Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
Mavericks injury report
Klay Thompson (foot), Dereck Lively II (illness), Daniel Gafford (illness), and Quentin Grimes (illness) are listed as questionable. Luka Doncic (wrist) and Dante Exum (wrist) are out.
UPDATE: Dereck Lively II and Quentin Grimes are available. Klay Thompson and Daniel Gafford are out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns
Dallas: Kyrie Irving, Quentin Grimes (if he plays), Klay Thompson (if he plays), P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II (if he plays)
How to watch Knicks at Mavericks Nov. 27
New York at Dallas will be nationally televised on ESPN. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the game on fuboTV with a free seven-day trial. Sling TV and YouTube TV also offer ESPN.
Knicks' next five regular-season games
Friday, Nov. 29: Knicks at Hornets (12 p.m. ET)*
Sunday, Dec. 1: Pelicans at Knicks (6 p.m. ET)
Tuesday, Dec. 3: Magic at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)*
Thursday, Dec. 5: Hornets at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Saturday, Dec. 7: Pistons at Knicks (7:30 p.m. ET)
* = NBA Cup group play game