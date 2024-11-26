Initially controversial OG Anunoby trade looks better by the day for the Knicks
New York Knicks fans didn't know what was coming. It was a typical December day until previous ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.
The Knicks traded RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a second-round pick to the Raptors in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa (who re-signed with the Knicks over the summer), and Malachi Flynn. New York fans were devastated to see two homegrown talents leave, especially because the trade came out of the blue. However, it didn't take long for Anunoby and Achiuwa to prove they belonged in NYC.
With Anunoby in the lineup, the Knicks were nearly unstoppable in January. Unfortunately, Anunoby and Julius Randle got injured at the end of the month. Anunoby underwent minor elbow surgery and eventually returned at the end of the regular season. A hamstring injury in the second round of the playoffs against the Pacers kept him sidelined for most of the series.
Anunoby declined his player option for 2024-25 to become an unrestricted free agent. Thanks to the CBA, he re-signed with New York to a five-year, $212.5 million contract before free agency officially began.
Many Knicks fans (and non-Knicks fans) questioned giving Anunoby that much money because of his injury history. You don't hear fans complaining about it now, as Anunoby is off to a hot start.
OG Anunoby drops career-high 40 points in Knicks win over Nuggets
Anunoby is coming off the best game of his career. He dropped a career-best 40 points (16-of-23 from the field, 5-of-7 from three), five rebounds, four assists, and one block in New York's 145-118 win over Denver. The Knicks' 145 points are the most scored by a team this season.
Everyone knows Anunoby is one of the top defensive wings in the league, but he's been on a tear offensively. As Mike Breen said, Anunoby is one of the best two-way players in the league. He's averaging a career-best 19.1 points per game on 52.4% shooting from the field and 42.2% from three. It's still early in the season, but those percentages are also career highs.
Anunoby is on pace to make not only his first All-Star team but also his first All-NBA team. That's how good he's played.
Yes, it was tough to see Barrett and Quickley leave, but acquiring Anunoby was one of the moves that pushed the Knicks into contention. He's what New York fans didn't know they needed. The best part is that it's still the beginning of the season, and Anunoby will continue to reach new heights with the Knicks.