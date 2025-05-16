League-wide trade chaos explosion has Knicks in rare spot

There are six NBA teams left standing in the 2024-25 playoffs, and the New York Knicks hope that number will drop to five after tonight's Game 6 against the Celtics at MSG. The league's attention is divided between the postseason and what could happen during the offseason, particularly with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Pacers eliminated the Bucks in the first round for the second consecutive season. Damian Lillard tore his Achilles in the playoffs and will be out for eight months to a year, meaning he'll miss most of the 2025-26 season. Milwaukee doesn't have the assets to upgrade its roster in the meantime, heightening speculation about Giannis' future.

If it were a year ago, the Knicks would be the top team mentioned as a potential landing spot for Giannis. New York's season ended in the semifinals against Indiana, but this year, the Knicks are one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals. They cashed in most of their assets over the summer, sending several first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges and a protected first-round pick to the Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns.

Knicks aren't in the center of trade speculation (and for good reason)

A few weeks ago, it looked like New York might be headed for a first or second-round playoff exit because they couldn't compete against top teams. Their offseason trades were ridiculed, but they've changed the narrative since then.

Rather than the Knicks popping up as a destination for Giannis, teams like the Spurs and the Rockets are. Both squads have the young assets and talents to get a deal done. It'd benefit New York for Giannis to leave the East, but even if he stays with Milwaukee, the Knicks don't need to worry too much about the Bucks. Giannis will always be a threat, but Milwaukee has come far short of competing for another title after winning it all in 2021.

If Giannis requested a trade and got to choose where he went, New York should be on his list. Howard Beck said on The Zach Lowe Show that he's heard "rumblings" that NYC, LA, and Miami will be at the top of Giannis' wish list if he wants out of Milwaukee. The 30-year-old wants to win another championship and could do so playing alongside Jalen Brunson. While the Knicks could be interested in Giannis over the summer (don't write them off), several other teams can outbid New York.

The Knicks could make themselves more irrelevant in offseason trade discussions if they finish the job in 2025. That (not a Giannis trade) is every fan's ultimate dream.