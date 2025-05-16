The Knicks are one win from doing something at MSG fans haven’t seen in 25 years

The Knicks are one win away from shocking the Boston Celtics, and the entirety of the basketball world, be dethroning the defending champions in the second round. In doing so, they would also allow fans to experience something that hasn't happened since 1999, clinching a series on their home court.

That 1999 squad had some legends, including Patrick Ewing, Latrell Sprewell, and Allan Houston. It also had Rick Brunson, Knicks assistant coach and the father of Jalen Brunson. That Knicks team was the last New York team to go to the finals, after they defeated the Indiana Pacers in the conference finals, something this Knicks team will also have to do to reach the finals.

But before worrying about Indiana, the Knicks need to take care of business against Boston. Madison Square Garden and the streets surrounding it will be flooded with rabid fans hoping for the chance to celebrate in their home city; they just need the Knicks to deliver.

One win away from history

The Celtics punched back in a big way in Game 5, dominating the Knicks without their best player. They are backed up against a wall, but are determined not to go down without a fight. After all, they know what it takes to win a championship.

After the victory, Jaylen Brown, last year's Finals MVP, delivered a simple message, saying, "It's easy to kind of write things off. Obviously unfortunate what happened to JT, but we've still got basketball to be played. Don't count us out just yet."

They will come out with the same fire and intensity as they did in Game 5, and the Knicks need to be ready for it. The Celtics' style of play is different without Jayson Tatum in the lineup, the Knicks will need to adapt to it fast.

Things look different without Tatum

Jayson Tatum is one of the league's biggest stars. He is an MVP-caliber player and undisputedly the Celtics' best player. Anyone who suggests the Celtics are a better team without Tatum is delusional. That said, they are a different team without Tatum.

Tatum has the ball in his hands a lot, he takes a ton of threes off the dribble, and he plays a lot of isolation. Without him in the lineup, the ball seemed to be moving around more, as well as moving around more quickly. It seemed to be, because, well, it was. In Game 5, the Celtics logged 284.4 passes per 100 possessions, their highest mark of the playoffs.

In the same breath, they clearly had more of an emphasis on limiting isolations and increasing transition opportunities. The Knicks looked caught off guard by the increased pace, leading to their worst transition defense game of the entire season.

With a day to watch film and readjust, Knicks fans will hope their team is more prepared in Game 6. And if they are, fans just might see something they haven't seen for a quarter of a century.