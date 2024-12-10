Latest trade intel gives Knicks fans a reason to be thankful for KAT's contract

The New York Knicks finally got what they wanted over the offseason — a trade for Karl-Anthony Towns. The team reportedly tried to get Towns on draft night, but the deal didn't happen until four months later. Donte DiVincenzo helped push the trade past the finish line.

New York wasn't the only team that talked to Minnesota about a trade during the summer. The Warriors spoke to the Timberwolves about KAT, and another Western Conference team did, too.

New Orleans has been listening to offers for Brandon Ingram for a while, but he's still with the Pelicans. Ingram is in the final season of his contract, and he and New Orleans haven't agreed to an extension. He's set to be an unrestricted free agent over the summer and recently signed with Klutch Sports.

On Tuesday, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported that it's "more likely" that Ingram will be traded instead of signing a long-term extension to stay in Louisiana. Charania said the Pelicans "discussed trades with multiple teams over the summer," and one of those teams was the Timberwolves. A deal would've involved Towns, but his contract complicated the matter (subscription required).

"Taking on Towns -- entering the first year of a four-year, $224 million supermax deal -- would have made a trade extremely difficult, especially as New Orleans drafted No. 21 overall pick Yves Missi, who has shown flashes as a high-level center of the future."

Pelicans and Timberwolves talked about a Ingram-KAT trade over the summer

New York is lucky that an Ingram-Towns trade didn't happen during the 2023-24 season before KAT's new contract kicked in over the offseason. Towns signed a four-year, $220.4 million extension with Minnesota that runs through 2027-28 (a $61 million player option).

Knicks fans were initially skeptical about taking on Towns' contract, but not so much anymore. He's transformed the team's offense, averaging 25.1 points and a career-best 13.3 rebounds per game, shooting 53.1% from the field and a career-high 44.7% from three.

KAT is coming off a 24-point, 15-rebound, six-assist, two-block, and two-steal performance, including a dagger three-pointer in a win over the Raptors. He's not only playing like an All-Star but he's also wiggled his way into the MVP conversation. So far, Towns has been worth every cent of the $49.2 million he's making this season.

The Pelicans' and Timberwolves' inability to agree on a KAT trade benefitted him and the Knicks. He's back home where he belongs, playing for the New York Knicks.