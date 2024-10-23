Western Conference team inquired about Karl-Anthony Towns before Knicks trade
The New York Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns less than a month ago in a blockbuster trade that sent shockwaves throughout the NBA. Towns made his official Knicks debut in Tuesday's loss to the Celtics, and it was apparent that the team is still trying to figure things out.
Towns is a stretch five, something New York isn't accustomed to. He opens up the lane for Jalen Brunson but isn't the standard rim protector that Tom Thibodeau typically employs. Boston targeted him on both ends of the floor, which resulted in wide-open three-pointers for the Celtics, and Towns took only two three-point attempts.
It will take more than one game for KAT and the Knicks to adjust to their new-look lineup. Luckily, the trade happened before the season and not before the deadline. It's better to learn hard lessons in October than in the final couple months of the season.
New York inquired about Towns throughout the summer, and it took including Donte DiVincenzo in the package for Minnesota to accept it. KAT didn't know he'd start his 10th season in the league with a new team. It turns out that the Knicks weren't the only team interested in his services but presented the Timberwolves with the best package.
Warriors inquired about KAT before Knicks-Timberwolves trade
The Athletic's Anthony Slater recently revealed that Golden State reached out to Minnesota about Towns over the summer (subscription required):
"In the last couple of months, the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves had a conversation about Karl Anthony-Towns, league sources said, but it didn’t go anywhere. The Timberwolves targeted a specific package from the New York Knicks that the Warriors didn’t possess. There’s no other obvious big name immediately available as the regular season arrives."
It would've been tough financially for the Warriors to trade for KAT. New York's front office got creative with the Towns trade by signing and trading three players to Charlotte. The collective bargaining agreement complicates essentially everything.
Golden State lost Klay Thompson to Dallas over the summer. The Warriors searched for another All-Star to pair alongside Steph Curry but fell short. Lauri Marrkanean signed a multiyear extension with the Jazz, ending the Warriors trade rumors.
Towns would've been an interesting addition to a Golden State squad that also isn't used to having a stretch five. The Warriors will fight to stay competitive in a stacked Western Conference. Curry is 36, but he's still the best shooter in the game. He proved that much at the Olympics.
Anyway, KAT would rather be in New York.