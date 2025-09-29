Landry Shamet has found the perfect way to force his way onto Knicks roster

As the Knicks prepare to kick off their pre-season, they have multiple players battling to land a spot on the final roster. Landry Shamet, who is among those on a non-guaranteed deal, is already catching Mike Brown's eye by doing some of the things that Brown has said he values most: playing with pace and sprinting to the corners.

Joining Shamet on non-guaranteed deals are Malcolm Brogdon and Garrison Mathews. The Knicks only have space to keep one of them on the final roster, unless they make a trade to open up another spot.

Right now, it appears that Brogdon will make the regular-season roster. If Shamet wants to join him, he will need to continue to do the things that Brown has been emphasizing he wants to see, as he has done so far.

Past relationships are on Shamet's side

Shamet spent last season with the Knicks and has a lot of fans in both the front office and locker room. SNY's Ian Begley has stressed in the past that the organization has a lot of respect for how Shamet navigated an injury he suffered last season, before ultimately coming back and playing himself into the rotation during the Eastern Conference Finals.

Having those type of relationships matter, especially when the margins may be ultra-thin when it comes to on-court talent. In many ways, Shamet and Mathews bring similar skills to the floor. Both players are known as floor-spacers who are lethal off the catch. If Shamet can leverage those prior relationships, it could be a difference maker for him.

The Knicks want more threes

Brown has also stressed that not only does he want to shoot more threes, but he wants to shoot way more threes. Last season, the Knicks were 27th in the league in 3-point volume, averaging only 34 attempts per game. This season, Brown wants the Knicks to take 40 or more per game.

If the Knicks are to reach that level of volume, having high-energy players like Shamet who can get to the corners in a flash, consistently space the floor, and knock down open looks at a high percentage will be crucial. The Knicks still have a few weeks until the regular season begins, and the play during their pre-season games will offer more insight. For now, though, it appears as if Shamet is doing what he needs to do to get on Brown's good side.