Lakers waive former Knicks forward who helped New York make unforgettable trade

The New York Knicks made a trade in 2023 that'll go down in history. Jalen Brunson's reaction to the news told fans everything they needed to know -- Josh Hart would be a difference-maker in New York.

The Knicks sent Cam Reddish, Svi Mykhailiuk, Ryan Arcidiacono, and a protected first-round pick to the Trail Blazers for Hart as part of a four-team deal with the Hornets and Sixers. It's a trade the front office would do a million times over without hesitation.

In Tuesday's win over the Mavericks, Hart recorded his ninth triple-double of the season, surpassing Walt 'Clyde' Frazier for the most in Knicks history. His value to New York is immeasurable, from his energy hustling after rebounds and loose balls to his leadership.

It's wild to think that there was a time fans thought Reddish could maybe be the next big thing in New York. Remember the Cam Reddish hive? The former lottery pick's career hasn't panned out the way many thought it would.

Lakers waive Cam Reddish to make room for Jordan Goodwin

Reddish spent the last part of the 2022-23 season in Portland, averaging 10.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He signed with the Lakers that summer as a free agent, the team he's played for the last two seasons.

The 25-year-old is set to be an unrestricted free agent again this offseason, and he hit the market sooner than expected. On Thursday, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that LA converted Jordan Goodwin's two-way contract to a standard deal. The Lakers needed to waive a player to make room for Goodwin, and chose to release Reddish.

The Lakers are waiving Cam Reddish to create roster space for Goodwin, sources tell ESPN. Goodwin has grabbed at least one offensive rebound in 18 of his 19 games played, providing a spark for the Lakers off the bench. https://t.co/9QriYgghNR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 27, 2025

Reddish played 48 games for LA in his first season (26 starts), averaging 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game. His playing time dropped significantly this season, as he appeared in 33 games (eight starts). Before the two games he played for the Lakers this month (March 14 and 20th), he last played on Jan. 28.

The forward has the tools to be an NBA player, but he's never been able to piece them together. Maybe he'll get signed to a 10-day contract before the regular season ends.