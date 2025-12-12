Knicks vindicated as offseason move they were blasted for now looks genius

Reactions to the New York Knicks signing Mikal Bridges to a four-year, $150 million extension this past offseason were lukewarm at best. The Knicks are already getting the last laugh.

Not everyone panned the deal, to be sure. It came in slightly under the maximum allowed, and most considered the extension inevitable given what New York gave up to acquire him.

Still, coming off a 2024-25 campaign in which he frequently rode the struggle bus, Bridges wasn’t considered universally worth it. Some thought the Knicks erred by extending him at all, and instead believed they should have let the market dictate his value in 2026 free agency. Others soured on the agreement because they think New York effectively chose Bridges over trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

These stances were easy to debunk in real time. The Knicks clearly weren’t committing malpractice by paying Bridges, even if they weren’t making out like bandits. Yet, as it turns out, they might be making out like bandits.

Mikal Bridges’ bounce-back year is changing the narrative

Despite cooling off recently, Bridges continues to shine under head coach Mike Brown—at both ends of the floor.

From having the freedom to push on-ball more often to playing more of the gaps on defense rather than at the point of attack, he is virtually everything the Knicks thought they were getting when they surrendered control over six first-rounders (five outright, one swap) to land him.

Though Bridges’ scoring has dipped from last year, his efficiency and passing creation have skyrocketed. So, too, has his defensive playmaking. His 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game are career highs.

Blending these counting stats with his scoring efficiency is unheard of. Nobody in league history has averaged at least four assists, two steals, and one block while shooting 60 percent on tows, and 40 percent on threes.

The Knicks have no regrets over the Mikal Bridges extension

Stack up Bridges’ production against his new deal, and there’s no question the Knicks are coming out ahead.

As of right now, he is scheduled to be the 53rd-highest paid player in 2026-27. This version of Bridges is a borderline All-Star. He is worth more than a fringe-top-50 salary. And his place on the compensatory ladder should only continue to slide as other players sign new deals.

Meanwhile, the whole “New York chose Bridges over Giannis” schtick never carried weight. Giannis hasn’t even been moved yet, and the Knicks were never going to win any sweepstakes without him forcing the issue.

It’s also not like Bridges can’t ever be shipped out. He is trade-eligible on February 1. And if anything, he is a more valuable asset on a team-friendly long-term deal than as an expiring contract speeding toward a more lucrative payday in free agency.

We can continue to quibble over whether the Knicks got hosed in the initial trade for Bridges. They forfeited a lot. Remember, though, they sent out no rotation players in return. Nor did they take back any bad money. They most certainly paid a premium, but the jury is still out on whether it was a cataclysmic overpay.

That we can even argue the merits of New York’s thinking at every turn is proof of concept. And while the Bridges trade itself may not ever go down as a home run, the Knicks have already been vindicated for their decision to extend him.