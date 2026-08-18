Knicks may use Andre Drummond to buy time for real Mitchell Robinson succession plan

Relative to the New York Knicks’ financial constraints, Andre Drummond is the best player they could have realistically acquired to replace Mitchell Robinson…for now. That doesn’t mean he is the final phase of the backup-big succession plan.

In fact, at 33 years old, with plenty of defensive limitations, Drummond is most likely a placeholder—someone who is cheap and serviceable, and can soak up minutes while the Knicks wait for a better, splashier option to become available.

The Knicks do not have to fix their center depth right now

Virtually everyone is expecting New York to add another big man before opening night. That is, without question, the right call. Drummond and Karl-Anthony Towns are the only centers on the roster. The Knicks will be up You-Know-What’s Creek without a paddle if one of them misses time.

Even with that in mind, this is a fluid situation. New York’s next big doesn’t have to edge out Drummond, or be ready for a bunch of rotation minutes. The Knicks have enough to get by during the regular season.

As the reigning champs, they care more about the playoffs. That gives them until the February 11 trade deadline to hash out a longer-term, more effective Mitchell Robinson succession plan.

Sure, it would be convenient, not to mention comforting, if New York could bag a center with a higher postseason ceiling than Drummond before the 2026-27 campaign tips off. But biding time has its own advantages.

More center targets will emerge between now and the trade deadline

Players the Knicks are linked to right now fluctuate between ineffective and unspectacular. It would be great if they could pry Moussa Diabate out of Charlotte or Dylan Cardwell out of Sacramento, but neither of them appear readily available—at least not for what New York could offer.

This might change between now and February 11. If nothing else, the landscape of available centers is guaranteed to shift in the intervening months. Once teams get a sense of where they land in the league’s pecking order or what their roster needs, fresh targets many haven’t even considered yet could become available.

Maybe Zach Edey doesn’t mesh with Cam Boozer in Memphis. Perhaps the Boston Celtics can’t find minutes for Luka Garza with both Robinson and Neemias Queta on the roster.

The Dallas Mavericks could decide to move on from Dereck Lively II rather than pay him in restricted free agency next summer. The Golden State Warriors might be willing to offload Al Horford if they fall far enough down the Western Conference standings.

Oso Ighodaro could shake loose from the Phoenix Suns. Ditto for Micah Potter or Yang Hansen of the Portland Trail Blazers. Jay Huff might not be long for the Indiana Pacers if Ivica Zubac pans out.

This says nothing of potential buyout candidates who could emerge after the trade deadline. Brook Lopez and Deandre Ayton are two names the Knicks would have the flexibility to sign who immediately come to mind.

These lists go on. And on. A bunch of center targets we haven’t even mentioned will amble onto the chopping block. So if and when the Knicks amble into next season with Drummond as the primary backup, don’t just assume this is their primary plan. In all likelihood, it’s not.