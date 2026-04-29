Knicks just unlocked a superpower the Hawks have no answer for

After a touch-and-go start to the playoffs, the New York Knicks have seized control of their series against the Atlanta Hawks. A multitude of factors are driving the turnaround, including the return of superhuman Jalen Brunson, but one in particular guarantees this best-of-seven set won’t make it past Game 6: New York has completely stamped out Atlanta’s transition offense.

The Hawks mustered just four fast-break points in Game 5, and had only eight in Game 4. For a team that put up over 18 transition points per game during the regular season, this qualifies as an implosion.

It also tells only part of the story.

The Knicks aren’t just stopping the Hawks in transition…

As Fred Katz of The Athletic noted at the halftime of Game 5, Atlanta tallied just two fast-break points outside garbage time over the previous six quarters. That is objectively absurd, for any team, regardless of the personnel. It’s especially insane for these Hawks, who run religiously, because transition is their lifeline.

The Hawks have only two non-garbage-time fast-break points over the last game and a half. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) April 29, 2026

The Knicks are stripping Atlanta of that identity. It isn’t just that they’re getting stops on the run. They’re keeping the Hawks out of transition altogether.

Fewer than 11 percent of Atlanta’s possessions outside garbage time are coming on the break since Game 3. That pales in comparison to the 16.9 percent transition rate the Hawks posted during the regular season.

New York isn’t merely benefiting from making its own shots either. Sure, delivering more efficient offense has allowed the defense to get set. But from Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart to OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges to just about anyone else on the roster, the Knicks are busting their behinds to get back on live balls, too.

Under 20 percent of the Hawks’ possessions the past two games after grabbing a rebound are coming in transition. Through the first three tilts, this share was closer to 34 percent, with Game 3 being the ultimate outlier (50 percent).

Atlanta doesn’t stand a chance if New York keeps this up

What’s happening isn’t rocket science, or totally unsustainable. New York isn’t wasting time off misses complaining to the refs or lolligagging its way back up the floor. Those who aren’t tasked with crashing the offensive glass aren’t even waiting to see how the possession pans out. They’re getting their butts back. The shift is perhaps starkest with KAT, whose hustling from one end to the next whether it’s following a trail three or a look at the basket.

This is horrific news for the Hawks. Some of their woes can be chalked up to shot variance. They might hit more triples at some point. But this isn’t a team with a surplus of pull-up jump-shooters who can break down defenses in the half-court.

Even during Atlanta’s run of dominance after the All-Star break, its half-court attack failed to crack the top 10. Jalen Johnson doesn’t yet have enough counters. CJ McCollum becomes the end-all when things slow down. The Hawks now have one of the league’s worst postseason half-court offenses as a result.

The job’s not done. The Knicks have another game to win, and aren’t above Jekyll-and-Hyde swings. Still, if they come out with this defensive effort again, Atlanta’s season is over—and we’ll look back at Game 4 as the moment it ended.