Jalen Brunson claps back at Knicks critics without saying a single word

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson entered Game 5 in somewhat uncharted territory. Widely praised for his incredibly efficient play as an undersized scoring guard, Brunson had been targeted for his inefficient shooting and defensive inconsistency through the first four games of the Knicks' first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks.

With the series tied at 2-2 and a realistic threat of going back to Atlanta with the season on the line, Brunson shut the critics down by letting his play speak for him.

Brunson shot just 9-of-22 from the field in Game 1, 10-of-26 in Game 2, and 7-of-18 in Game 4. He went 11-of-23 in Game 3, but was also 0-of-5 from beyond the arc. Though the playoffs are about far more than numbers, Brunson didn't exactly look like his usual self.

Thankfully, with the Knicks in a must-win situation in Game 5, Brunson responded to his critics by dropping 39 points and eight assists on 15-of-23 shooting in a 126-97 New York win.

oh captain, my captain 🫡 pic.twitter.com/MqhQQijWjl — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) April 29, 2026

Just like that, the face of the Knicks reminded those who doubted him why it's never a wise idea to bet against him in a high-pressure situation.

Jalen Brunson shuts down critics, dominates Game 5 for Knicks

Brunson has spent the first round battling one of the best defensive perimeter duos in the NBA in Atlanta's Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels. Both are candidates for All-Defense recognition in 2025-26, with Daniels finishing third in Defensive Player of the Year voting a season ago.

Despite their presence in Game 5, Brunson brought Madison Square Garden, including Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony, to its feet with his unstoppable scoring.

Jalen Brunson's TOUGH bucket got Melo off of his seat! pic.twitter.com/xzYow7wzIy — NBA on NBC and Peacock (@NBAonNBC) April 29, 2026

It was a welcome display of mental toughness and unrivaled skill by the Knicks' resident superstar. It was also the type of performance that fans have come to expect of one of the best big-game players that the Association has to offer.

Brunson has consistently proven to live for moments of this nature, which is a significant reason why he's already made two Conference Finals appearances during his NBA career.

New York will now travel to Atlanta with an opportunity to close the series out on the road. if they do so, it would mark a fourth consecutive season during which it's won at least one playoff series. By comparison: The Knicks won three playoff series between 2000 and 2022.

With Brunson at the heart of each of the recent success stories, it's safe to give him grace as he fights through elite defensive matchups to lead the Knicks to glory.