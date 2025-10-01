Knicks trading Pacome Dadiet more likely than ever after latest report

The New York Knicks have a problem. If they want to keep Landry Shamet and Malcolm Brogdon (and that's what has been reported), they need to make a trade to create an additional roster spot. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported that the Knicks have had conversations with other teams about Pacôme Dadiet, making him the most likely trade candidate.

Edwards echoed that in his latest mailbag. He also explored the idea of a trade (subscription required) involving Miles McBride, Tyler Kolek, or Ariel Hukporti. Edwards made it very clear that he doesn't think McBride will be traded, but he included him because he's a bench player. Don't freak out.

The issue with trading Kolek or Hukporti, in Edwards' words, is that "there just doesn't appear to be much, if any, trade value there right now."

So, if New York does decide to keep Brogdon and Shamet, the only real option to do so if by trading Dadiet, because, again, Deuce isn't going anywhere.

What will the Knicks do with Pacôme Dadiet?

Dadiet is the Knicks' youngest player with the most upside. He's a six-foot-eight forward who is only 20 years old (four years younger than Kolek and Hukporti). Edwards did note that Dadiet has "had a good summer behind the scenes and has made it harder for New York to potentially trade him."

By no means is a trade a guarantee, as the Knicks could decide that they want to keep Dadiet over Shamet. Based on what Brogdon has said, it sounds like not only will he snag a roster spot, but he'll be a rotation player.

As always in the ever-changing world of the NBA, anything can happen over the next few weeks. What the Knicks believe entering training camp may no longer be the case when the preseason ends, whether that be due to performance or external factors (remember what happened last preseason?).

If you're a fan who is high on what Dadiet can be in this league, the reality is that New York is going after a championship. He's not a rotation-level player, at least not yet. He needs time to develop. It's not championship-or-bust for the Knicks this season, but they don't have an abundance of time, either.

By this point, you shouldn't be surprised if Dadiet is traded. Barring a change, it's New York's best option to keep both veteran guards.

Oh, and if Dadiet stays with the Knicks, they'll need to make another decision about his future by the end of the month, one that shouldn't be hard.