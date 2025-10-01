Knicks face looming deadline with first-round prospect on trade block

Speculation over whether the New York Knicks will trade Pacome Dadiet continues to swirl as they look to finalize their roster, and make room for both Malcolm Brogdon and Landry Shamet. But even if the 20-year-old is on the opening-night docket, another deadline that will determine his future looms.

As ESPN’s Bobby Mark notes, the Knicks have until October 31 to exercise Dadiet’s third-year team option for 2026-27. If they decline it, they’ll be off the hook for his $3 million next season, as well as his $5.4 million club option in 2027-28.

The Knicks are sending mixed signals about Pacome Dadiet’s future

Not too long ago, New York was extolling the analytical brilliance Dadiet has flashed behind the scenes during team practices. Since then, the sophomore forward has turned in an underwhelming two-game summer-league sample, and the team has made it clear he has virtually no chance of playing an immediate role.

This isn’t too damning upon first consideration. Dadiet is incredibly young, and the Knicks are trying to win a title. Development in these instances tends to take place in the G-League, and during (apparently legendary) practice runs.

Still, this doesn’t quite square with New York putting the No. 25 pick in 2024 on the open market to make way for two players on veteran-minimum deals.

Everything out there suggests the Knicks aren’t just in the “We’re considering it phase,” either. As The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III reported in a recent mailbag, Dadiet is the “name I keep hearing most” around the rest of the league when trying to figure out who’s most likely to be traded.

New York shouldn’t decline Dadiet’s team option if he’s still on the roster

Whether offloading Dadiet in exchange for an extra veteran-minimum slot is the smartest decision remains an open debate. But if he remains on the roster past training camp, the Knicks don’t actually have a decision to make on his third-year option.

They have to pick it up.

Cap dorks (myself included) will point toward the luxury-tax savings New York can dredge up by wiping his money from the future ledger. That doesn’t make entirely giving up on him a useful decision.

The Knicks need potentially salary-matching tools for trades. Dadiet’s salary isn’t much, but it checks in above the minimum. He is also among the roster’s only prospects, joining Kolek, and most likely Mohamed Diawara. If there is even a small chance Dadiet can net a second-round pick or cheap veteran in a trade next summer, New York should feel obligated to retain him.

Planning to move him later this year doesn’t change the logic. Teams won’t be interested in him as a youthful dice roll if he’s under contract for only a couple of more months. So, in the event he’s not collateral damage of keeping both Brogdon and Shamet, the Knicks must exercise his 2026-27 team option to preserve his future value—both internally and externally.