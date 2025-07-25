Knicks' summer standout just revealed his next move and fans will love it

The Knicks made one lone pick in the 2025 NBA draft, selecting Mohamed Diawara with the 51st pick of the second round. Diawara flashed tremendous upside during the Knicks' summer league play, turning heads and leaving fans claiming he was the steal of the draft. Now, Diawara has made a highly anticipated decision on his future, as his former team, Cholet Basket, announced that he will remain in the United States to pursue a career with the Knicks.

Thanks for everything 🤞🏾🤞🏾 love !! https://t.co/RtoeY7xBUU — Mohamed Diawara (@Modwra) July 25, 2025

Diawara was drafted as a raw talent with upside. His sheer effort and defensive versatility were evident immediately during summer league, as he even drew comparisons to a young OG Anunoby. The young French wing has a long way to go before he reaches that level, but his play was highly encouraging, and it is easy to see why fans were so excited.

Diawara's upside is clear

In four summer league games, Diawara averaged seven points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. He shot 40 percent from the floor and averaged 1.3 steals per game on defense.

He showed fantastic upside as a driver over the four games. He drove the ball a total of 14 times, generating 1.42 points per direct. While the sample size is low, he showed real ability to get to the rim and finish.

Diawara's energy and ability to run the floor impressed the Knicks' summer league coach, Jordan Brink. Speaking to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post on why he was so impressed, Brink said, “His ability to rebound and run, to push off misses and makes."

According to league tracking data, the Knicks scored 1.3 points per possession on possessions following a defensive rebound by Diawara, which echoes the statements made by Brink. The Knicks' new head coach, Mike Brown, wants to push the pace this season, and while Diawara is far from ready for NBA reps, it is not hard to see the vision.

What will the future hold?

For all of the talent that Diawara has, he is still very raw. Brink mentioned that he is still learning the defensive system and low-man principles, something that will eventually help him rely less on pure effort on that end of the floor.

He still has a ways to go in terms of shot-making, specifically from beyond the 3-point line. During summer league, he shot just 15.4 percent from three, while also struggling from the line, where he shot just 33.3 percent. If he can improve in those areas, there is a real path for Diawara in the league.