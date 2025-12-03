Knicks’ starting-five dilemma may have the most obvious solution imaginable

Mike Brown is going to have a dilemma on his hands when the New York Knicks eventually welcome back OG Anunoby from his hamstring strain: He needs to settle on who gets the fifth and final starting-lineup slot between Josh Hart, Deuce McBride, and Mitchell Robinson. It just so happens the answer to this (good-to-have) problem is crystal clear: no one.

Don’t worry. This isn’t a suggestion that the Knicks (illegally) start only four players, or that they give the final spot beside Anunoby, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns to a wild-card nominee.

It’s instead a plea for Brown to remain flexible, and shape-shift his starting five based on matchups.

The Knicks have multiple players with a case to start

This inevitable dilemma becomes more of a headache if the Knicks are married to the one-answer model. All three starting-lineup candidates have viable cases.

Hart is the team’s emotional bellwether, and consummate x-factor. He’s also been tearing it up over the past few weeks on both ends of the floor—including from beyond the arc.

McBride has been on fire from deep for nearly one month, and unlocks the ultimate five-out lineup. He also provides point-of-attack defense that has helped Bridges actualize the best version of himself on the less-glamorous end.

Robinson’s scattershot availability and slipping defensive mobility contributed to his recent demotion to the second unit. But he’s still able to insulate KAT against responsibilities for which he isn’t suited, and the offensive-rebounding is divine.

The on-court results, for what it’s worth, suggest there’s no wrong answer. Below you can see the Knicks’ net rating when the core-four starters play alongside Hart, McBride, or Robinson:

With Hart (85 possessions): Plus-21.2

With McBride (54 possessions): Plus-14.8

With Robinson (64 possessions): Plus-52.9

Each of the three different units has an offensive rating of at least 120. All of them grade out decidedly above average on the defensive end as well—though, the versions with Robinson and Hart seemingly benefit from unlucky opponent three-point shooting.

Flexibility is the Knicks’ friend

This entire exercise gives off “The answer is that there is no answer!” vibes. That is kind of the point.

Flexibility is the Knicks’ friend. With Anunoby in the fold, they have a bunch of different buttons to push at either end of the floor. Switching up the starting five also gives them more intel on their best combinations ahead of the playoffs.

Equally important, if not more so, it ensures they aren’t overly reliant on any one player. Robinson’s checkered availability alone makes this approach intriguing.

So, too, does the wide range of opponents the Knicks will face. Certain teams, like the Houston Rockets or Oklahoma City Thunder, field dual-big lineups in high volume. Robinson’s value increases in those matchups. Other squads, like the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, have a handful of smaller players running the show. Those matchups could call for Deuce in the starting five.

Other opponents, meanwhile, check a bunch of different boxes. The Cleveland Cavaliers, for instance, often play with two bigs and, when healthy, two small guards. Hart could be the middle ground for them. Ditto for a team like the Milwaukee Bucks, who demand a second bigger wing to throw at Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It can feel like a copout to advocate for a starting five that’s not set in stone. In reality, it’s an acknowledgement that optionality is king. And at full strength, the Knicks have plenty of options. They should be prepared to explore every last one.