Knicks starter last-minute addition to injury report before Timberwolves game

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks are in Minnesota for the first time since the trade to play the Timberwolves. Fans of all NBA teams have looked forward to this matchup for a few months, and it's finally here.

The NBA ensured the game would be nationally televised, with a 9:30 p.m. ET tip-off on TNT. All players involved in the trade — KAT, Julius Randle, and Donte DiVincenzo — are available to play.

Mitchell Robinson and Kevin McCullar Jr., the two lone Knicks who haven't played this season, were the only two players on New York's injury report on Wednesday. Joe Ingles, who last played on Nov. 1, is the only player on Minnesota's.

The Knicks had a last-minute addition to their injury report on Thursday hours before tip-off. Josh Hart is questionable because of personal reasons.

Josh Hart listed as questionable for Knicks game vs. Timberwolves

Hart has started in all 26 of New York's games this season and is averaging a career-high 36.8 minutes per contest. He's the Knicks' spark of energy who flies around the court securing rebounding and diving after loose balls.

If Hart misses the game, Miles McBride would likely start in his place, pushing Mikal Bridges to the three. Tom Thibodeau could bring Matt Ryan into the rotation, or New York will be stuck with only seven players. It's been challenging enough with an eight-man rotation.

Pacome Dadiet and Ariel Hukporti were with Westchester in Orlando for the G League 2024 Winter Showcase, but the Knicks recalled the rookies on Thursday afternoon. It's telling that New York did so before Dadiet and Hukporti played in Westchester's game against the Valley Suns. It seems as if the Knicks are preparing for Hart not to play.

Hopefully, everything is okay with Hart and his family. Fans will be disappointed if he doesn't play in Minnesota, but there are things bigger than basketball.

New York's next game is on Saturday, Dec. 21, in New Orleans, where Hart spent two-and-a-half seasons. If he misses the Timberwolves game, his status for the game against the Pelicans will be uncertain.