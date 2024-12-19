Donte DiVincenzo's comments about Knicks make trade sting all over again

New York Knicks fans were surprised enough to learn that the team was in talks to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns from the Timberwolves. Fans didn't have enough time to process before Shams Charania added that the Knicks were sending Donte DiVincenzo and Julius Randle to the Timberwolves.

The trade has worked out in the Knicks' favor so far. Towns has exceeded expectations and is not only playing at an All-Star level but is also in the MVP conversation. He doesn't look like someone who is too soft to play in New York.

The trade results haven't worked out as well for the Timberwolves as they have for the Knicks, specifically for DiVincenzo. He averaged a career-best 15.5 points per game last season, shooting 44.3% from three in 81 games. DiVincenzo is averaging 8.3 points per game so far in Minnesota, shooting 35.3% from deep in 25 games.

New York fans wish there would've been a way to keep DiVincenzo with the Knicks in the Towns trade, even though he's struggled in Minnesota. He was a perfect fit in Tom Thibodeau's system.

DiVincenzo and Randle are preparing to play their first regular-season game against the Knicks on Thursday in Minneapolis. On Wednesday, DiVincenzo was asked about New York's inconsistencies, and he gave an answer that made fans wish he were still a Knick even more.

"I stay in contact with those guys all the time, they're still family. I watch games. It's a different viewpoint. I'm more so a fan of guys over there. I wish them nothing but success"



Donte DiVincenzo says "great things take time" when asked about the Knicks' inconsistencies: pic.twitter.com/DaGvPRTCv4 — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) December 18, 2024

The Villanova Knicks were supposed to be at their peak in 2024-25 after the Mikal Bridges trade, but the trade changed things. Brunson, Hart, and Bridges are still in New York, but it's not the same without DiVincenzo.

He's still close to his former Villanova teammates and refers to them as family. He and Rick Brunson made up shortly after their preseason altercation in October when emotions were running high after the trade. Over two months have passed since the trade, and the players involved have had time to process everything fully.

Knicks fans are happy the trade happened. It was another successful trade under Leon Rose, but there will always be the 'what if' for DiVincenzo. Nobody thought he'd spend only one season in New York after signing a four-year deal in free agency, including DiVincenzo. However, to get a player like KAT, you have to be willing to give up a player like DiVincenzo.