Knicks signing Bruce Brown is a smart no-risk solution to lackluster wing depth

The New York Knicks have struck at the 25th hour with a potentially massive signing. Bruce Brown will be joining the Knicks on a training camp deal that will give him a chance to compete for one of the final two spots on the defending champions’ regular season roster.

A former NBA champion himself, Brown is the epitome of a no-risk gamble who could solve the Knicks’ alarming lack of ideal depth along the wings.

Brown may not be the force he was in 2023, when he played a key role in the Denver Nuggets winning their first-ever championship. He remains a competitive defender with a unique profile, however, given his ability to defend up in size, crash the boards, and make plays from every angle of the court.

Brown will certainly have competition in the likes of Ochai Agbaji and John Konchar, but if he makes the cut, his game would fit the Knicks quite well.

In many ways, he’s an ideal backup to Josh Hart. Both players provide unorthodox contributions that help them plug holes and make winning plays that may not always show up in the box score. They also play far bigger than they stand.

The Knicks have no shortage of great options to round their roster out with, but Brown is the veteran and champion who could give the Knicks invaluable depth along the wings.

Bruce Brown is an ideal backup for Josh Hart with his unorthodox style

Brown finished the 2025-26 regular season with averages of 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 offensive board, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal, and 0.7 three-point field goals made in 24.4 minutes per game. Those numbers translate to 11.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 offensive board, 3.1 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 three-point field goal made per 36 minutes.

Compounded by the fact that Brown shot efficiently at a clip of .475/.385/.762, his well-rounded statistical profile reflects his ability to make contributions in virtually every phase of the game.

Beyond the box score, Brown offers a bit of everything. For instance, in 2025-26, he ranked in the 62nd percentile in perimeter isolation defense and the 90th percentile in ball screen navigation, per Basketball Index. He ranked in the 82nd percentile in rim deterrence.

Furthermore, Brown ranked in the 70th percentile in one on one shot making efficiency, the 79th percentile in off-ball gravity, the 84th percentile in passing lane defense, and the 81st percentile in defensive positional versatility.

In other words: Brown can defend above the league average in isolation, doesn't get caught up on screens, and borders on elite in disrupting passing lanes, keeping opponents away from the rim, and defending multiple positions. He's also above the league average in efficiency as a shot creator and keeps defenders nearby when he's working away from the ball.

Brown may not lock opponents down anymore, nor will his numbers jump off the page, but the 6'4" wing offers a little bit of everything to a Knicks team that needs wing depth to build a balanced rotation.