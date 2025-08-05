Knicks should throw Hail Mary at Mitchell Robinson immediately

The New York Knicks are running out of time and options. They are in a pretty tough position, as Mitchell Robinson is eligible for a new contract extension, and if New York wants any shot at keeping him without blowing up its cap sheet, they need to find a way to get a deal done as soon as possible. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and sometimes you need a Hail Mary.

A starting role might be the only way to extend Mitchell Robinson

What would their Hail Mary look like? Promise him a starting role now, and hope he is willing to return the favor with a team-friendly deal. Yes, it is a gamble, but this might be their only legit move to get a deal done. Robinson’s current deal can be extended at north of $20 million annually, and while that sounds steep for a player with an injury history, he is still the type of big who could command that, or more, on the open market.

Sam Vecenie laid out the strategy clearly on The Game Theory Podcast: the Knicks may plan to start Robinson at the five with Towns at the four. Vecenie even took the time to lay out the potential pitch: “Hey dude. We’re going to start you. We’re committing to you. Can you commit to us at a lower number?”

With that being said, there is some risk to extending him. Robinson has battled injuries for two straight years, missing 58 games last season after ankle surgery. But when he returned, he gave the Knicks real value in the playoffs. Against the Indiana Pacers, he was part of a frontcourt that brought size, control of the glass, and a different kind of defensive energy. Even in a limited role, it worked.

Now, he has something to prove and something to protect. A full season of health, consistent starts, and postseason visibility could push him out of the Knicks’ price range in a hurry. At just 27 years old, he would still have plenty of suitors.

But there is a version of this where he stays. Where the Knicks offer him the role, the runway, and the belief, and in return, he does them an absolutely major solid. Takes the extension now. Gives them some breathing room under the second apron.

It is not the most glamorous pitch. But the truth is, this is what needs to be done. The Knicks are going to need him, especially since they have a real chance of being the top dogs of the Eastern Conference. Robinson is crucial to them, and this is the best shot the Knicks have at keeping their most quietly important defender.