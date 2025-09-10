Knicks should not overthink the final roster move staring them in the face

One of the biggest recent stories in Knicks media has been Ben Simmons. Marc Stein first reported that the Knicks offered Simmons a contract, which he turned down, then Ian Begley reported that the Knicks hadn't officially offered him a deal, although they were interested. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter. The Knicks have an obvious decision to fill their final roster spot: sign Malcolm Brogdon or Landry Shamet.

Regardless of whether or not the Knicks officially offered Simmons a contract, it seems pretty clear that he doesn't want to play for the Knicks. His agent reportedly dropped him as a client after Simmons dismissed the interest that the Knicks had in him. Is that really the type of player the front office wants on the roster?

All of that doesn't even get into the actual basketball fit. Sure, Simmons brings some enticing stuff to the floor. He can handle the ball a bit, is a good passer, a strong rebounder, and would allow the Knicks to do some interesting stuff on defense due to his size and versatility.

That said, not only does Simmons not shoot, but he barely looks at the basket at all. His driving numbers have continued to decline, and he rarely gets to the free-throw line. He would simply cause too many issues with the Knicks' spacing to justify a deal.

Brogdon or Shamet are the obvious choices

The clear choices to fill the final veteran minimum spot on the roster should be Shamet or Brogdon, depending on what the front office and coaching staff view as the bigger need.

Shamet, although he had health issues last season, is the more durable player and better shooter at this point in their careers. In all likelihood, he would have a bigger impact on the team in a vacuum as well. Last season, for example, he broke into the rotation during the Eastern Conference Finals. He also wants to be in New York, which is more than Simmons wants, at least.

If there is more of a concern with the lack of ball-handling depth, then Brogdon is the better option. His prime days are definitely behind him, and he has had his share of injuries in recent years, but a diminished role would be good for him. If Miles McBride struggles, he can slide into a bigger role. He would also be a great leader for the locker room.