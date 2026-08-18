Knicks should look forward to a lot of Landry Shamet next season

The New York Knicks are going to be bringing back almost the exact same roster as the one that just won an NBA Championship. They lost Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti, but other than that, it’s pretty much the same. And what’s even better is that they re-signed a bunch of key pieces this summer, including Landry Shamet.

In 2024, Shamet was signed and waived and signed again by the Knicks. Then, last summer, he inked another deal. Now, he’s going to be with the team on a three-year contract, ready to play an even bigger role than the one he’s already been playing. Next year could be a big one for the veteran wing as he looks to help the Knicks repeat.

During the playoffs this past year, Shamet proved that he’s capable of playing heavy minutes. Important minutes. And throughout the course of the 2026-27 regular season, in particular, Shamet should be doing just that.

Landry Shamet should have big Knicks season next season

Last regular season, Shamet appeared in 51 games for the Knicks, playing 23.0 minutes per contest. He averaged 9.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.4 assists while shooting 43.7% from the field and 39.2% from the deep range on 5.2 three-point attempts per contest.

It was an impactful regular season for the three-point specialist. He played quality minutes, but now, he could be in for even more, especially as the Knicks look to get through a potential championship hangover.

Shamet’s playoff impact was great. Mike Brown was able to trust him in some big spots, and during the Knicks’ title run, he played in some important games.

In his 19 playoff appearances (16.3 minutes per contest), Shamet averaged 6.0 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 45.3% from the floor and an impressive 47.5% from distance on 3.2 three-pointers a night.

Now on a shiny new contract, there’s no reason that the Knicks shouldn’t try to use Shamet more than ever. They need all the help they can get during the regular season.

New York should be looking to get Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the rest of its regulars as much rest as possible during the regular season. The Knicks should want to keep their guys healthy.

Shamet can be used to help the Knicks stay rested throughout the regular season as they prepare for another potential title run.

He should be used even more this year, especially during the regular season. It could end up being a big year for Shamet.