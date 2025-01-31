Knicks rumors: New York one of several contenders interested in trading for forward

The New York Knicks front office is scouring the trade market, deciding what to do before the Feb. 6 deadline. Many fans want to see the Knicks boost their frontcourt depth with a minor move, which is all they can do with their limited assets and financial limitations.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto recently reported that New York expressed interest in trading for Toronto forward Chris Boucher. It's unknown if that's a move they're currently pursuing. A trade would have to involve a player like Mitchell Robinson, as the Knicks can't receive more than they send out in a trade. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported Thursday that New York is open to trading Robinson.

On Thursday evening, Scotto reported the name of another player on New York's trade radar. He said teams across the league have contacted Philadelphia to check on the availability of several players, given the Sixers' 19-27 record. Scotto wrote that Knicks, Celtics, and Nuggets (among other teams) have expressed interest in forward Guerschon Yabusele.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Sixers over the summer after his impressive showing at the 2024 Olympics for France. He spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 NBA seasons in Boston before playing overseas. Yabusele has proven he belongs in the NBA, averaging 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 50.2% from the field and 39.3% from three.

Yabusele is making $2 million this season and will be an unrestricted free agent over the summer. He's represented by CAA Sports' Drew Morrison (the same as OG Anunoby). Everyone knows about the Knicks' connection to CAA.

The problem with a Yabusele trade is that it's hard to envision the Sixers trading him to the Knicks (or the Celtics). Time is running out for Philadelphia to get its season together, so it's not as if Daryl Morey is worried about facing Yabusele in the playoffs. Teams are calling because the Sixers' season has been a major disappointment and could end without a postseason berth.

Yabusele could Philly over the summer for nothing, though. It'd be in the Sixers' best interest to listen to offers and try to get something in return for him now. No, a Jericho Sims-Yabusele swap wouldn't work, and there's no way the Sixers would be satisfied with that anyway. New York and Philadelphia are first tax-apron teams, so crafting a deal would take some creativity.

The Sixers could always keep Yabusele with the hopes of re-signing him over the summer, although other teams will be able to offer more. Their best course of action would be to trade him to add to their assets. His situation will be worth monitoring as trade talks ramp up in the coming days.