Knicks rookie makes long-awaited G League debut after recovering from knee injury

A New York Knicks player returned to action this week. No, it wasn't Mitchell Robinson, who hasn't been cleared for contact yet. Remember Kevin McCullar Jr.? New York acquired the No. 56 pick in a draft night trade with Phoenix.

McCullar spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Texas Tech before transferring to Kansas in 2022. His best season in college was 2023-24, but unfortunately, it ended early. A bone bruise kept him sidelined for the Big 12 tournament, and he was ruled out for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

The injury didn't keep the 23-year-old from going undrafted. It also didn't keep the Knicks from signing him to a two-way contract. McCullar has spent more than the first half of the season on the sidelines in street clothes, but at long last, he made his G League debut on Thursday in Florida against the Osceola Magic.

Man after a long year it felt good to be back out there competing! God is so good 🙏🏽 https://t.co/XTYYXq6xJ6 — Kevin McCullar Jr. (@Kevin_McCullar) January 31, 2025

McCullar came off the bench and finished with 10 points (4-of-9), one assist, and one steal in 16 minutes.

Knicks rookie Kevin McCullar Jr. returns to action after knee injury

New York has four rookies this season after going without a pick in the 2023 draft. Fans have discussed whether Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, and Ariel Hukporti should receive more playing time amid concerns about the team's depth. McCullar became an afterthought because of his injury, but that will change now that he's back.

The guard/forward is the kind of scrappy player Tom Thibodeau loves, but everyone knows that doesn't mean he'll receive minutes at the higher level. The rookies on standard contracts aren't regular fixtures in the rotation. McCullar will likely stay with Westchester as he re-acclimates to playing after missing a year with the injury.

Fans should already be paying attention to the Knicks' G League affiliate (Moses Brown has looked good), and McCullar is another reason to tune into games. Maybe he'll make his official New York debut before the season ends (even though it would be garbage time minutes).

Hopefully, McCullar will progress well as he (officially) begins his professional journey.