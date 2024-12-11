Knicks rookie listed as out for game against Hawks after G League injury

The New York Knicks will be without two centers in their NBA Cup quarterfinal matchup against the Hawks. Mitchell Robinson hasn't made his season debut after undergoing ankle surgery in May, but the good news is that he seems to be progressing well. Another big man joined Robinson on the injury report hours before tip-off at MSG.

On Tuesday, the Knicks announced they assigned rookies Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, and Ariel Hukporti to Westchester. New York's G League affiliate hosted the College Park Skyhawks (Atlanta's G League team) on Wednesday afternoon. Kolek and Hukporti made their G League debuts in a 118-107 win.

Kolek finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, eight assists, and two steals. Dadiet also scored in double digits with 12 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Things didn't go as well for Hukporti, who finished with two points and two rebounds before spraining his ankle.

The Knicks recalled Dadiet, Kolek, and Hukporti shortly after the G League win and officially listed Hukporti as out for Wednesday's game.

Knicks rookie Ariel Hukporti sprains ankle in G League debut

Hukporti is averaging 1.9 points and 1.8 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game (11 contests) for the Knicks. He played in the team's first three games of the season but has played sparingly since, except for the 30 minutes he recorded against the Nets on Nov. 15 in his best game of the season.

The rookie has shown promise, but he's still learning. It's good for him to spend time in the G League, especially since he doesn't receive many minutes at the higher level. Unfortunately, he was injured in his first game in Westchester, but luckily, it doesn't seem to be a significant injury.

New York will have Karl-Anthony Towns (who is listed as probable), Jericho Sims, and Precious Achiuwa to play the five against the Hawks. Hukporti likely wouldn't have played anyway unless the game turned into a blowout. Hopefully, he will recover soon and be able to return to practice.