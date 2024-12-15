Knicks rival's season manages to take an even larger turn for the worse

The New York Knicks have had their fair share of issues so far this season, with inconsistency at the top of the list. Three full days have passed since the Knicks' embarrassing NBA Cup quarterfinal loss to the Hawks, but the sting hasn't fully subsided.

New York's defense has also been an issue. Mitchell Robinson hasn't played in a game yet this season because of his ankle surgery in May. Fans thought he'd return in the coming weeks, but ESPN's Shams Charania dropped a disappointing update shortly before the Knicks played the Hawks. The center's return date has been pushed back to late January/early February.

Fans might think things are bad in New York, but it could always be worse. The Knicks sit fourth in the conference standings, a position the Sixers would love to be in. Philadelphia's season started badly when Paul George injured his knee in the preseason. It only got worse when Charania reported Joel Embiid would miss the start of the season.

How are things looking for the Sixers now? Abysmal. Philadelphia sits 12th in the East with a 7-16 record, out of Play-In Tournament range. Embiid (who has played in only six games) suffered a sinus fracture in Friday's loss to the Pacers. As if that wasn't bad enough, the Sixers announced on Saturday that rookie Jared McCain will undergo surgery after an MRI revealed a left lateral meniscus tear.

Sixers' season continues to get worse with latest injury news

McCain was one of Philadelphia's lone bright spots this season. He was averaging 15.3 points per game, the most out of the 2024 rookie class. It's unclear if he'll return before the end of the season. Philly said he is out "indefinitely."

It's only mid-December, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Sixers don't at least secure a trip to the Play-In Tournament. Many believed Philadelphia would be one of the top teams in the East after signing George over the summer. He's played in 13 of the team's 23 games.

New York isn't worried about what's happening in Philadelphia, as the Knicks are focused on themselves. There is still a lot of basketball left to be played this season, but it's safe to say New York and Philadelphia won't have a playoff rematch in 2025.

It might be time for the Sixers to turn their full attention toward Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. However, knowing Philly's luck, the draft lottery won't be kind to the Sixers.