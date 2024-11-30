Knicks fans should be worried about Sixers slump for one significant reason
The New York Knicks and Sixers were tabbed as the two teams with the best chances to dethrone the Celtics in the East in 2024-25. So far, it's been all about the Cavaliers, who sit above the Celtics in the conference standings.
New York has had its ups and downs, but that was expected after trading for Karl-Anthony Towns a few days before training camp. You can't say that Philadelphia has had ups and downs because there have been maybe two ups. The Sixers aren't close to the top of the East, as they sit at the bottom of the standings with a 3-14 record.
Philadelphia started the season without Joel Embiid (left knee injury management) and Paul George (left knee hyperextension). Embiid was also suspended three games for a postgame altercation with a reporter. Embiid and George were in the lineup for the NBA Cup game against the Knicks on Nov. 12, a 111-99 New York win.
Tyrese Maxey missed the loss to the Knicks (and a few more games) with a hamstring injury, but he's since returned. If it weren't for him and rookie Jared McCain, Sixers fans might have already given up on the season. That's how bad it's been for Philadelphia.
As fun as it's been for New York fans to watch Philadelphia's downfall, it could come with one major bonus for the Sixers if they don't turn things around.
Sixers sit at the bottom of the NBA after first month of season
Philadelphia is unintentionally tanking (which isn't even a thing). It doesn't help that Embiid and George have each missed the last three games. Who would've thought pairing an injury-prone star with another could lead to a disaster?
It would be disastrous for the Sixers to earn a Play-In Spot in a weak conference, considering many believed they'd be contenders. It'd be even more catastrophic for Philadelphia to miss the Play-In Tournament altogether. However, it could come with a massive reward.
The 2025 draft class will be much stronger than this past year's. Duke freshman Cooper Flagg is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick. He has quite an impressive resume for a 17-year-old (he won't turn 18 until Dec. 21).
Flagg was the first college player in over 10 years to join the USA Select Team over the summer. He trained with young NBA stars and scrimmaged against the national team that won gold. LeBron James said Flagg will be "a big-time player here for Team USA down the road."
Flagg is averaging 17 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game for the Blue Devils, shooting 45.8% from the field and 29.2% from three. The six-foot-nine phenom has already taken over college basketball on a young Duke team.
There is still a lot of time left in the NBA season, but the Sixers are in Flagg territory (they owe their 2025 first-round pick to the Thunder, but it's top-six protected). Philadelphia is supposed to be a contender with Embiid and George. If the Sixers are one of the teams crossing their fingers hoping to get the No. 1 pick at the draft lottery, it will mean the organization epically failed in 2024-25.
The last thing Knicks fans should want is for Flagg to end up in the Atlantic Division, much less on the Sixers. It'd actually be better for Flagg to end up in Toronto.
Philadelphia, feel free to keep losing, but don't lose too many games. Okay?