Mikal Bridges' quiet evolution has unlocked Knicks' true potential

The New York Knicks have built the proverbial modern rotation. The starting point guard scores first and facilitates second, the primary big man is more focused on scoring than defending, and the wings are both high-level defenders and productive offensive threats who can space the floor.

If there was one ingredient missing from the Knicks' modern approach, however, it was a wing who could consistently run the offense—until Mikal Bridges proved otherwise.

Bridges boasts a career average of 2.8 assists in 33.3 minutes per game, thus implying that he was never going to be up to the aforementioned task. He's quietly evolved into a quality playmaker since joining the Knicks in 2024-25, however, and has taken his game to an entirely new level in 2025-26.

Bridges averaged a career-best 3.7 assists per game last season and is nearly doubling his career mark with 5.4 assists per contest in 2025-26.

That stunning increase has played a direct role in the diversification of the Knicks' approach on offense. New York is attacking from a wider range of angles, initiating offense in ways that doesn't depend on any one player or general ideology in order to succeed.

In the process, the Knicks have become true contenders due to the quiet evolution of a player who has been silently building to this success for years on end.

Mikal Bridges has quietly improved until playmaking was undeniable

Bridges averaged 2.1 assists or less in each of his first three seasons, but increased his production to 2.3 in year four. That led to a more significant jump to 3.3 in 2022-23, followed by improvements to 3.6 in 2023-24 and 3.7 in 2024-25.

Now in his eighth NBA season, the 29-year-old is being empowered in a way he never has been on the offensive end of the floor.

Bridges has long been regarded as a high-level two-way player, capable of playing lockdown defense, spacing the floor, and creating in a pinch. He's picked up where he left off in that regard in 2025-26, shooting at a clip of .545/.486/.875.

After New York added considerable perimeter talent to the second unit, however, it was always going to be difficult for Bridges to match the 14.4 field goal attempts he averaged in 2024-25.

Despite seeing his field goal attempts decrease to 11.0 per contest early in 2025-26, Bridges has played a definitive role in New York's offensive success. He's currently producing an assist percentage of 21.9—a significant leap from his previous career high of 16.3 in 2023-24.

Bridges' underrated proficiency as a playmaker was on full display when he dished out a season-high nine assists during the Knicks' recent win over the previously undefeated Chicago Bulls.

Mikal Bridges has unlocked Knicks' offensive potential

Travel back to 2021-22 and Bridges had eight games with at least five assists. That number jumped to 20 in 2022-23, 24 in 2023-24, and 29 in 2024-25. Thus far in 2025-26, Bridges has already surpassed five assists in four of his six appearances.

It's unclear if that trend will hold, but Bridges is on pace for a rounded-down figure of 54 games with at least five assists in 2025-26.

It's an admittedly small sample size, but New York is averaging 120.8 points per game when Bridges dishes out at least five assists and just 101.0 when he fails to. It's fair to assume the latter number will increase as the season progresses, but it's an early continuation of a trend established in 2024-25.

Last season, the Knicks averaged 115.2 points per game overall and 120.2 when Bridges dished out at least five assists.

The film reflects the numbers, as the Knicks' offense runs in a far more balanced manner when Bridges is playing a featured role in the playmaking department. He takes pressure off of All-NBA point guard Jalen Brunson, rarely commits turnovers, and commands constant attention with his size, versatility, and efficiency.

Bridges has commonly flown under the radar as an offensive player, but his evolution as a playmaker has been gradual and essential to the Knicks realizing their potential.