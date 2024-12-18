Knicks can re-sign Landry Shamet but must first make roster decision

The New York Knicks' roster plans changed after Landry Shamet dislocated his shoulder during the preseason. Everyone thought he'd make the final roster, but New York waived him after his injury. Westchester selected him in the G League draft so he could rehab with the organization.

Shamet recovered faster than expected. He made his Westchester debut on Monday and finished with 10 points off the bench. Tom Thibodeau said "a number of things" must happen before the guard plays with the Knicks again.

SNY's Ian Begley reported on Wednesday that people within the Knicks organization still believe the guard can help the team. New York is capped at the second apron but can sign Shamet. However, doing so will require creating a roster spot. Begley said the Knicks could waive Ariel Hukporti or Matt Ryan.

The plan is for veterans Landry Shamet and TJ Warren to be with the Westchester Knicks at the G League Showcase in Orlando this week, per G League sources. More on Shamet here: pic.twitter.com/mcurH1dOoP — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 18, 2024

Begley noted that if New York waives Ryan, he could re-sign on a two-way contract. The Knicks would have to waive Boo Buie, Kevin McCullar Jr., or Jacob Toppin to do so, as each team can have only three players on two-way contracts.

Knicks will have to waive player to create roster spot for Landry Shamet

The most likely outcome is waiving Ryan and re-signing him to a two-way deal. The Knicks would likely waive Buie to do so. New York selected McCullar in the second round of the 2024 draft, and he hasn't played yet due to a knee injury. Toppin has done well in Westchester.

It's doubtful that the Knicks will waive Hukporti to create a spot for Shamet. The rookie still has a lot to learn, but he could play a key role in the future. New York should prioritize him over Ryan.

Shamet won't fix all of New York's problems, but he will help with the team's scoring off the bench. Tom Thibodeau should return to his usual nine-man rotation with Shamet, which should give other players slightly more time to rest. Shamet impressed Thibodeau in training camp and preseason, and hopefully, his shoulder won't prevent him from doing so during the regular season.

The guard will play at the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando, which begins on Thursday. Knicks fans should tune in to watch Shamet and other Westchester players, such as veteran T.J. Warren.