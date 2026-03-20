One key Knicks reserve is complicating unique Mikal Bridges situation

The New York Knicks trading five first-round picks for Mikal Bridges is discussed ad nauseum. The two-way wing generally delivering the play that he did in a similar role on the Phoenix Suns. But because that kind of player has never gone for that kind of price tag, it seems nearly impossible for Bridges to live up to the expectations that the front office cast on him.

The play that head coach Mike Brown has gotten out of veteran sharpshooter Landry Shamet makes things even more complex. The coach has started to lean on Shamet to close games more and more, leaving Bridges watching from the sidelines. While the coach is simply trying to give his team the best chance possible to win, the Knicks weren't supposed to be depending on Shamet for this much production.

Shamet's standout year underscores Bridges' struggles

Last season, Bridges made headlines by telling the media that he's asked former coach Tom Thibodeau to use more of the team's bench. Shamet himself was one of the veterans that Bridges implored the coach to have more trust in, and it seems like Brown has had no problem making that exact adjustment.

Shamet has closed over Bridges in at least seven games this season, which wouldn't be close to as notable had the Knicks not surrendered five first-round picks to acquire the wing. However, given that Shamet waited the entire offseason to sign a second-straight veteran's minimum deal — and Bridges signed a $150 milliion extension to start that summer — it's hard not to compare the two situations.

NBA analyst Zach Lowe recently discussed the topic at his live show in Brooklyn, crediting Shamet for his impact on the Knicks as a whole and making note of his contributions late in games.

"The guy who's really changed their team this year is Landry Shamet. ... Lately, they've been closing games with Shamet over Bridges. And Shamet's been awesome, competing on defense, making shots. He's been legit really good for them," Lowe told his guests and audience.

Ultimately, Brown and even fans of the Knicks just want to see the team win a championship. It shouldn't matter what exact grouping of their personnel shares the court in pivotal moments.

New York just needs to focus on coming out on top of those situations. But the team's championship expectations have had fans, reporters, analysts, and everyone else looking through their microscopes all season.

The playoffs being just over three weeks away is only increasing the amount of spotlight on this Knicks squad. If fans learned anything from last year, they shouldn't even be sure of what exactly to expect until the postseason actually arrives. New York might just get back to flipping the script.