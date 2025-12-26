Knicks' reported trade interest is a scary signal for Mitchell Robinson fans

The New York Knicks are 21-9, and NBA Cup Champions, to start the 2025-26 season. Center Mitchell Robinson is the team's longest-tenured player and has continued his dominance as an offensive rebounder. His contract, however, is set to expire after this season; the big man will enter unrestricted free agency at the conclusion of the league year. Just one year after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency, trade rumors have surfaced recently that indicate New York might be looking into avoiding the same fate with Robinson: losing him for nothing.

The second apron clues within recent Knicks rumors

Robinson is a force in the rebounding battle of every game that he plays. Part of the problem for both him and the Knicks, however, has been that availability is not one of the big's best abilities. This season, he's being held out of back-to-back games in hopes that he'll be healthy for the playoff run the team has been preparing for since the offseason.

The latest example of Robinson's uniquely special impact came on national television. He was one of the most important players to the Knicks' Christmas Day win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, despite going completely scoreless in his 17 minutes of action.

He still impacted the game immensely, grabbing 13 rebounds. Eight of those came on the offensive glass. Robinson also recorded two assists and blocked a shot against the Cavs on Thursday, But his contract situation brings on some uncomfortable questions.

In recent weeks, the Knicks have been linked to both Donte DiVincenzo and Dennis Schröder with February's league-wide trade deadline slowly approaching. Either player would provide the team with something they don't have in excess, whether it be DiVincenzo's deep 3-point range or Schröder's ball handling and rim pressure. But, because of how much each player is making this season, Robinson would be a key part of any potential deal.

With the NBA's second apron set up to heavily disincentivize teams from surpassing it, the updated restrictions provide a bit of a roadmap for teams' future operations. The most likely situation for all 30 teams is that their ownership would prefer not to surpass the second apron for more than one season, after which the league's harsh new penalties take effect.

If the Knicks want to keep away from the wrong side of the second apron in consecutive seasons, they'd be unable to acquire either DiVincenzo or Schröder without trading Robinson in that deal. Even if they avoided it, they'd be unable to retain Robinson in the offseason without serious penalty.

As much as fans may want a new, skilled guard to join their roster, they might not realize the tall cost it would come at. Even if Robinson didn't go out in a potential deal, it would effectively spell the end of his tenure as a Knick. Does New York need shooting more than they need Mitch?