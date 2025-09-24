Knicks have quietly granted Miles McBride his longtime wish

The New York Knicks have positioned Miles McBride to turn in the best season of his career thus far with a head coach who perfectly fits his skill set. It's been a struggle for McBride through three seasons, as he seemed to increasingly earn Tom Thibodeau's trust but still struggled to secure steady minutes or touches.

Under a head coach who has made a career out of helping scoring guards live up to their potential, however, McBride should thrive.

New York hired Mike Brown in a move that seemed to center around the hope to deepen the rotation and add a new layer to the offense. McBride should be the primary benefactor of that change as the Knicks' sixth man.

Players such as Malcolm Brogdon, Jordan Clarkson, Tyler Kolek, and Landry Shamet could compete for minutes, but McBride should have the fast track to being the Knicks' third guard.

McBride has emerged as a fan favorite whose explosive scoring exploits have electrified Madison Square Garden. He's made just as many waves with his defense, where he overcomes concerns about his size with sheer intensity, determination, and positioning.

Following two seasons during which McBride showcased his invaluable two-way abilities, he's preparing for a season under a head coach whose specialty is helping tweener guards excel.

Miles McBride should finally receive consistent minutes, touches

McBride broke out in 2023-24, averaging 8.3 points and 1.6 three-point field goals in just 19.5 minutes per game. He shot the lights out, posting a slash line of .452/.410/.860, and quickly established himself as a 3-and-D player who can alter the tone of a game.

McBride received 24.3 minutes per game in 2024-25 and turned in another strong season, averaging 9.5 points, 2.9 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.8 three-point field goals made while shooting 36.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Unfortunately, inconsistency was a defining element of his season—particularly in terms of playing time and role. He played fewer than 20 minutes in 15 of his 64 appearances, and six of his 10 games with at least 30 minutes played were granted to him when Jalen Brunson was out with an ankle injury.

Brown has proven more than willing to utilize multiple undersized guards while still winning at an impressive rate, however, and could thus be the coach who unlocks McBride's potential.

Brown famously helped players such as De'Aaron Fox and Mo Williams receive their only career All-Star Game nods. The best example of how he can help McBride, however, is the rise of Malik Monk—a player who revitalized his career with the Los Angeles Lakers and then defined his reputation with Brown and the Sacramento Kings.

Monk finished in the top five in Sixth Man of the Year voting in each of his two full seasons under Brown, excelling as a volume scorer and playmaker alike.

McBride could soon follow suit, utilizing his defense, three-point shooting, and improving playmaking to excel with increased minutes. Much like Monk, he provides on and off-ball value on offense, shooting 40.4 percent or better on catch-and-shoot threes in each of the past two seasons.

With a head coach who's not only invested in his development but proven to excel at helping players of his style and stature thrive, McBride's pursuit a bigger role may finally pay off.