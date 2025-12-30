Knicks' perfect trade target might be on the Mavs

The New York Knicks are inevitably going to make a trade, for a multitude of reasons. When they’re ready to strike, they should be spamming the Dallas Mavericks with offers for a frontcourt difference-maker.

That player is not Anthony Davis. Nor is it Daniel Gafford.

It’s Naji Marshall.

Naji Marshall is the perfect fit for the Knicks

Capable combo wings are hard to find. Players who meet this criteria while making manageable salaries are even scarcer. With the exception of a reliable three-point stroke, Marshall checks all the necessary boxes.

For starters, he can be moved up and down the positional spectrum at the defensive end. His most frequent assignments feature everyone from off-ball shooters, bigger wings, and even primary advantage creators. Not surprisingly, he ranks in the 94th percentile of BBall Index’s defensive positional versatility metric. Nobody on the Knicks rates higher than the 82nd percentile (OG Anunoby).

Despite recent upticks in usage from Kevin McCullar Jr. and Mohamed Diawara, as well as links to backup guards and bigs, the Knicks need another proven wing in their rotation. This was true long before now. It rings even louder on the heels of Josh Hart’s right ankle sprain.

The lack of three-point volume and accuracy isn’t ideal. But Marshall is shooting a manageable-yet-far-from-great 35 percent on wide-open triples. The quality and volume on those looks should climb inside a Knicks offense with better creators.

What Marshall lacks in bankable spacing, though, he makes up for with downhill sauciness. He is converting 59.6 percent of his shots off drives—a top-five mark among 80 players with at least 90 field-goal attempts. I’m not saying he deserves a medal for that kind of accuracy amid Dallas’ rickety spacing. I’m not not saying it, either.

The Knicks could have a realistic shot at Marshall

Finally, and perhaps most importantly, Marshall should prove fairly gettable. The Mavs do not seem intent on blowing it up, but they also don’t appear closed for business.

Marshall’s $9 million salary this season is likewise priced just right for the Knicks to go after him without including Mitchell Robinson, or another core player. Dallas might push for Deuce McBride. But New York can make the math work by attaching the Washington Wizards pick—top-eight protection this year, before turning into 2026 and 2027 seconds—to Guerschon Yabusele, Pacome Dadiet, and either Landry Shamet (veto power) or Jordan Clarkson.

Additional compensation shouldn’t be hard to hash out. The Knick can include a first-round swap, its own 2032 second, or something else. The above package also leaves them with enough room to fill out the roster—perhaps by converting Kevin McCullar Jr., and adding a vet or two.

Finding a third team to facilitate any deal is arguably the biggest challenge. Both the Knicks and Mavs are hard-capped beneath the second apron. Neither can take back more money than they send out. Any agreement will require another party to take on Yabusele, Dadiet, or less likely, one of Shamet and Clarkson.

That is far from an insurmountable obstacle. The Knicks should happily do whatever it takes (within reason) to clear it. Not only is Marshall fairly cheap next year ($9.4 million), but more critically, he noticeably beefs up a rotation that may already be capable of winning it all.