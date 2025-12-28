Josh Hart just showed the Knicks what they have to do at the trade deadline

Josh Hart is going to miss at least three games with a right ankle sprain he suffered on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Cavaliers. His absence looms as yet another reminder that the New York Knicks’ biggest need at the trade deadline is…another wing.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post paints an uncertain picture of how long Hart will be out. The 30-year-old is slated to be re-evaluated after the Knicks’ current road trip, so there’s no guarantee he’s back for their home game versus the Atlanta Hawks on January 2.

Josh Hart will not play during this current three-game road trip because of his sprained ankle and will be re-evaluated when the Knicks return, league sources tell The Post. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) December 27, 2025

Yet, Hart’s return date doesn’t actually change anything. Even with head coach Mike Brown showing more love to rookie Mohamed Diawara—who started Saturday night in Atlanta with Hart out—New York has room for another properly sized wing in its rotation. It was reminded as much when OG Anunoby missed time with a hamstring strain earlier this season. Hart’s injury should serve as a similar reality check.

The Knicks have no backup wings

Ever since Hart rejoined the starting five, the Knicks have been even lighter on reserve wings. They will be even thinner if Diawara sticks as a spot starter in his absence.

Pacome Dadiet is firmly entrenched in “Does Mike Brown even know his name?” territory. Landry Shamet remains out with a shoulder injury—and isn’t a wing.

Anunoby, Hart, and Mikal Bridges are basically all the Knicks have at their disposal. This is more than enough when they’re all healthy. It’s problematic when they’re not. Anunoby has already missed 10 games on the season. Hart will be up to at least five after this injury.

New York cannot hope to paper over this weakness forever

None of this is concerning enough to convince the Knicks they must do something nuclear. Planning as if you won’t have some of your most valuable players when it matters most isn’t how championships are won. But unless New York is dead certain Diawara can be an every-night rotation member, it can’t count on being able to consistently cover up this hole in the playoffs.

Running with two bigs can limit the number of wings you need on the floor. The problem is, the Knicks can’t pretend as if they know Mitchell Robinson will be available. And even if he is, there’s a clear cap on how many minutes he can play.

Turning to three-guard arrangements can be gnarly. Though the Jalen Brunson-Tyler Kolek-Jordan Clarkson minutes take the concept an iota too far, the return of Deuce McBride will unlock some interesting possibilities.

Whether these three-guard units can stand up to bigger, more physical teams in the postseason is a separate matter. Those matchups will demand more than the three primary wing players New York has now.

The Knicks must make it their mission ahead of the trade deadline to change that. They’re out of excuses. Kolek has solved their backup-point-guard conundrum. And even with Robinson’s checkered health bill, they have no realistic path to upgrading his spot on the frontline.

Adding to the reserve wing pool will be easier, even with limited assets, in large part because New York’s reserve-wing pool is virtually nonexistent. Just as Anunoby’s absence proved it before, Hart’s injury is drilling it home now: The Knicks can’t let the trade deadline pass without landing another wing.